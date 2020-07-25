US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday

Fast Getaway to win again

Race 7 21:40 Saratoga - Fast Getaway

Fast Getaway should go close in this interesting allowance race on the turf.

Last month at Belmont Park he won a $40k optional claimer in good style. He had to steady in the straight, but quickened nicely when the gap appeared and won going away. This was an excellent performance considering this was his first race in seven months. This is tougher, but I think he has a lot more to offer. The Linda Rice stable is firing on all cylinders, and jockey Jose Ortiz rides back for connections. He should be backed around [3.3] on the exchange.

Somelikeithotbrown ready to roll

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Somelikeithotbrown

Somelikeithotbrown could run well at a decent price in this Grade 2 on the inner turf course.

This colt finished third in the Grade 2 Fort Marcy at Gulfstream Park last month. He attempted to make all, but was collared in the home straight. This was his best piece of form since winning a Grade 3 at Turfway Park last year.

No. 3 (3) Somelikeithotbrown (Usa) Trainer: Michael J. Maker, USA

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Belmont Park 3/9 Flat 1m 1f Good B 8st 8lbs Eric Cancel - 06/04/19 Keeneland 4/14 Flat 1m 1f Fast B 8st 11lbs Tyler Gaffalione - 09/03/19 Turfway Park 1/11 Flat 1m 1f Fast B 8st 11lbs Tyler Gaffalione - 15/02/19 Turfway Park 1/8 Flat 1m 110y Fast B 8st 6lbs Rafael Manuel Hernandez - 02/11/18 Churchill Downs 3/14 Flat 1m Gd/sft B 8st 10lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 29/09/18 Belmont Park 2/10 Flat 1m 110y Gd/sft B 8st 6lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 29/08/18 Saratoga 2/6 Flat 1m 110y Firm B 8st 8lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -

He has tactical speed, so he does not need to make the running. The favourite Halladay will likely lead, so he should be able to stalk him before making his move in the straight. His Morning Line is [5.0], but recommend backing him at BSP.

