- Trainer: Michael J. Maker, USA
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 7lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when both his selections won, including his best bet Starship Jubilee who scored at 4.47 BSP. Nick returns to Saratoga with two more fancies...
"This was his best piece of form since winning a Grade 3 at Turfway Park last year"
Back Somelikeithotbrown Race 9 at BSP in the 22:46 at Saratoga
Fast Getaway to win again
Race 7 21:40 Saratoga - Fast Getaway
Fast Getaway should go close in this interesting allowance race on the turf.
Last month at Belmont Park he won a $40k optional claimer in good style. He had to steady in the straight, but quickened nicely when the gap appeared and won going away. This was an excellent performance considering this was his first race in seven months. This is tougher, but I think he has a lot more to offer. The Linda Rice stable is firing on all cylinders, and jockey Jose Ortiz rides back for connections. He should be backed around [3.3] on the exchange.
Somelikeithotbrown ready to roll
Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Somelikeithotbrown
Somelikeithotbrown could run well at a decent price in this Grade 2 on the inner turf course.
This colt finished third in the Grade 2 Fort Marcy at Gulfstream Park last month. He attempted to make all, but was collared in the home straight. This was his best piece of form since winning a Grade 3 at Turfway Park last year.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Belmont Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Good
|B
|8st 8lbs
|Eric Cancel
|-
|06/04/19
|Keeneland
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Tyler Gaffalione
|-
|09/03/19
|Turfway Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Tyler Gaffalione
|-
|15/02/19
|Turfway Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Rafael Manuel Hernandez
|-
|02/11/18
|Churchill Downs
|3/14
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 10lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|29/09/18
|Belmont Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|29/08/18
|Saratoga
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Firm
|B
|8st 8lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
He has tactical speed, so he does not need to make the running. The favourite Halladay will likely lead, so he should be able to stalk him before making his move in the straight. His Morning Line is [5.0], but recommend backing him at BSP.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +60.11
This week so far....
Staked: 10
Returned: 9.7
Recommended bets
Sara (US) 26th Jul (R7 6f Allw)Show Hide
Sunday 26 July, 9.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Skipin On Orchard
|Jake Rocks
|Competitive Saint
|Stage Left
|Frosted Rose
|Morning Breez
|American Mandate
|Fast Getaway
|Cryogenic
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Sara (US) 26th Jul (R9 1m1f Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 26 July, 10.46pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seismic Wave
|Good Governance
|Somelikeithotbrown
|Mr Dumas
|Olympico
|Halladay
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today