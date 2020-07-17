US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday





Leaveuwithasmile to grab the cash

Race 4 18:44 Saratoga - Leaveuwithasmile

Leaveuwithasmile is an interesting runner in this $25k claimer on the main track. This filly has faced better, and was not disgraced in an $80k optional claimer at Aqueduct in February. She had a chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened when the pace lifted. She won a couple of races at the $40k level at Laurel last year, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Jeremiah Englehart drops her aggressively, and has engaged the services of top jockey Junior Alvarado. I think she will go close, and have backed her at her current price of [3.8] on the exchange.

Indian Pride to rule

Race 9 22:46 Saratoga - Indian Pride

Indian Pride should go close in this Stakes race on the main track. This filly won a decent allowance race at Belmont Park last month. She overcame a contested pace in the early stages, and put the field away in the straight. On her previous start at Keenland last October, she finished an excellent third in the Grade 2 Raven Run. This lightly raced individual has a lot more to offer, and should take this on her way to better things. Trainer Chad Brown had a winner yesterday, and this filly should add to his tally. At present she is trading at [2.4] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.