Sandown & Wetherby Tips: The yards in and out of form

Skelton on song

Whether it's the all-weather or a grueling three-miler at Warwick, Dan Skelton can't keep out of the winner's enclosure at present.

With seven winners from his last 16 runners, Skelton heads into the weekend knowing each and every one of his runners has the capability to be the first past the post.

At Warwick this week, with Harry aboard, Cabot Cliffs was able to move a length and a half away from Richard Newland's evens favourite in Sage Advice in the Juvenile Hurdle, before Supremely Lucky was victorious in the Handicap hurdle at 10/1.

With six entries across Wetherby and Sandown, market support could be a strong indicator for Skelton's most fancied this weekend.

And one of those has to be Shan Blue, who completed his hattrick with ease when last seen on Boxing Day at Kempton. The seven-year-old will be heavily fancied to make it four on the spin in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday afternoon, especially with one eye on the Cheltenham Marsh Novices' Chase at the Festival.

Destrier, who is currently an outsider in the Handicap Chase at Sandown at 12/1, may well be shorter nearer to the race off, having had a much needed run at Warwick last month after 322 days away from the track.

Itchy Feet raring to go

With six wins from 26, this form may not necessarily jump out at first glance, but diving a little deeper, I can see why a certain entry this weekend may be of interest.

Three of those wins have admittedly come on the all-weather, but a comfortable double over at Wincanton reads well and is not to be dismissed.

The triumph at Wincanton was also before previous Cheltenham hopeful Brewin'upastorm returned to form, hacking up by eleven lengths in the Seniors' Handicap Hurdle at Taunton under the ride of Aidan Coleman.

With Brewin'upastorm's return catching the eye, many will be keeping close tabs on Itchy Feet this weekend, set to run in the Cleeve Hurdle.

The seven-year-old has failed to get his head in front in all three runs this season, but only finished two lengths behind Jeremy Scott's Dashel Drasher at Ascot in December, who was mightily impressive when winning back at the same venue just two weeks ago in the Handicap Chase.

It was also announced after that race Itchy Feet had suffered a burst blood vessel, and still managed to comfortably see off odds-on favourite Caribean Boy. The yard has come out this week and said Itchy Feet has been working well at home, and if that is to be true, the seven-year-old might be claiming is first win of the season this weekend.

Bristol De Mai heads to Sandown

Nigel Twiston-Davies should be heading into the weekend full of hope, with his star attraction in Bristol De Mai having been declared for the Cotswold Chase at Sandown, after Cheltenham Trials were abandoned last weekend.

As well all know, Bristol De Mai romped home in the Betfair Chase at Haydock and this will be his first outing since that victory.

However, a slight concern is not the form of Bristol De Mai, but his trainer. No wins from his last 26 runners, which includes thirteen in February to date as well as four beaten favourites.

The yard also runs previous course and distance winner, Ballyoptic, in the Cleeve on Saturday. The veteran perhaps needed the run last time out when finishing sixth of thirteen at Warwick but with the stable completely out of form, it may be worth putting a line through him already.

