NAP

West Balboa - 12:35 Sandown

West Balboa showed fairly useful form in two starts over hurdles last season, first making a winning debut at Warwick and then producing an even better effort in defeat when last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

Her subsequent absence suggests she possibly hasn't been the easiest to train, but it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of her yet given her unexposed profile.

Trained by Dan Skelton, West Balboa now makes an early switch to handicaps and an opening BHA mark of 127 could prove lenient.

No. 2 West Balboa (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 127

NEXT BEST

Love Envoi - 14:20 Sandown

Love Envoi proved a total revelation as she won her first five starts over hurdles last term, culminating with a comfortable victory in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

She lost her unbeaten record on her final outing at Fairyhouse in April, but that was still a very solid run as she filled the runner-up spot behind one who'd had a much lighter campaign.

There could be more to come from her this season and a BHA mark of 139 might not be enough to prevent her from gaining a second course success (previously won a Grade 2 here in February).

No. 3 Love Envoi (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 139

EACH-WAY

Bridge North - 13:10 Sandown

Bridge North shaped encouragingly after seven months off when fifth at Aintree last time, particularly with a view to stepping back up in trip.

He was outpaced at the end of the back straight before rallying and making a bit of late headway, ultimately passing the post around eight lengths behind the winner.

The return to three miles today will be very much in his favour and a BHA mark of 126 still looks workable judged on the balance of his form.