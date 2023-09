A Sandown NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Sandown NAP - 13:50 - Back Tough Enough

No. 5 (6) Tough Enough SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 91

Tough Enough looked an improved a well-contested three-year-old handicap over six furlongs at Windsor on his return in June, given a confident ride and bursting through the pack once getting the gaps to win with a bit up his sleeve.

He wasn't disgraced in a much stronger race at Newmarket next time, the only horse to make any inroads from the rear and that form has worked out well.

He proved better than ever when winning a course and distance handicap last month, looking very comfortable on his first try at seven furlongs and doing well to run down a well-handicapped rival who went around two lengths clear in the closing stages. Tough Enough is 4 lb higher now but remains with plenty of potential and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Sandown Next Best - 15:00 - Back Gaassee

No. 3 (8) Gaassee (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 99

Gaassee hasn't progressed as expected so far this season, though he didn't get the rub of the green when hitting the frame in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock, and again travelled like a horse ahead of his mark at Ascot last time.

He was still moving powerfully entering the straight and looking the likeliest winner when hitting the front entering the final furlong - he traded at 1.33 in-running on Betfair.

Gaassee shaped that day as though well worth another try at a mile and a quarter and this relatively lightly-raced, well-made five-year-old is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark.

Sandown Each Way - 17:20 - Back Simple Man

No. 7 (9) Simple Man (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

Simple Man was a rare winning debutant for this yard at Nottingham last season, starting 28/1, but he knew his job well and there was no fluke about that performance.

He didn't progress in listed company next time, but he was far too keen on more testing ground and wasn't persevered with once held.

Simple Man made a very encouraging return to action on handicap debut over five furlongs at Goodwood in May, taking a keen hold but only just beaten in a tight finish. He hasn't been seen since, but clearly goes well when fresh, and he remains an unexposed sprinter to be positive about.