Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Racing at Sandown
Timeform provide three bets from Sandown on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Sandown on Sunday...

"...a chaser on looks and is of serious interest on his debut over fences."

Timeform on Sevarano

Espion - 12:40 Sandown

Espion was sent off the 7/2 favourite on his return to action at Uttoxeter last month, but that run is probably best overlooked given he almost came down at the eighth and wasn't persevered with once held. His form prior to that marked him out as one to follow, though, backing up the promise of his first two hurdle outings with a ready success at Uttoxeter in March, forging clear to win decisively. He's got a big engine and remains with potential for much better, so he makes plenty of appeal having a second crack at a handicap.

Sevarano - 13:15 Sandown

Sevarano looked a much improved model last season, winning his first two starts before continuing to progress in defeat, notably when finishing runner-up in the EBF Final at Kempton in March, staying on but just no match for a much less exposed rival. He is a chaser on looks and is of serious interest on his debut over fences.

Mister Coffey - 15:00 Sandown

Mister Coffey backed up his impressive bumper win with an equally taking victory on his hurdle debut at Newton Abbot in December, value for extra too given the race turned into a sprint after the last, Nicky Henderson's charge well equipped for the examination. He was sent off odds-on to follow up at Huntingdon in January, but he pulled away his chance, failing to meet expectations. He is worth another chance based on his Newton Abbot form however, and with the application of a first-time hood, he is taken to make his handicap debut a winning one.

Smart Stats

ESPION - 12:40 Sandown
20% - Philip Hobbs's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f
20% - Philip Hobbs's strike rate in early season

