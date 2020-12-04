Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Fifty Ball - 13:15 Sandown

Fifty Ball, a dual bumper winner in France, caught the eye when third on his hurdles debut and first start for Gary Moore at Fontwell in September, and he again shaped well when runner-up on much more testing ground at the same course in October. He was well backed ahead of his handicap debut at Ascot last time and he justified that support with more in hand than a winning margin of a head would suggest. He rather scrambled home after idling on the run-in but he had moved through the race like a horse well ahead of his mark and he can defy a 7 lb rise in the weights.

No. 1 Fifty Ball (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 120

Cloudy Glen - 15:00 Sandown

Cloudy Glen was largely disappointing last season but he couldn't have been much more impressive in the Southern National at Fontwell on his return to action last month. Cloudy Glen tanked through the race and didn't need to come off the bridle to draw 13 lengths clear, scoring in the style of a horse with a lot more to give. An 11 lb hike in the weights looks fair, while the excellent form of trainer Venetia Williams is another positive. It's also worth noting that Cloudy Glen acts well at this course and on testing ground as he was a good second to Deise Aba here last February.

No. 1 Cloudy Glen (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 145

Mister Coffey - 15:35 Sandown

Mister Coffey, who won a bumper on his only start for Harry Whittington, looked an exciting prospect when making a successful debut over hurdles for Nicky Henderson at Newbury last December. He was understandably sent off a short price at Huntingdon on the back of such a taking performance but a failure to settle cost him and he had to settle for a second. Mister Coffey also failed to fully settle on his handicap debut over this course and distance last month but he was still able to make a mockery of his opening mark, impressing with how he swooped from last to first. He has gone up 10 lb in the weights but that should not stop him following up.