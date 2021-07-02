Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Saaheq - 13:15 Sandown

Saaheq bounced back to form to win a course and distance handicap in cosy fashion three weeks ago, always travelling strongly before being produced to lead in the final 50 yards. He had Phoenix Star in behind on that occasion and a subsequent 3 lb rise underestimates the authority of that win, so he can follow up from a good draw at a track where course experience can count for plenty.

No. 8 (3) Saaheq SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 83

Came From The Dark - 13:50 Sandown

Came From The Dark was unlucky not to reel in Lazuli in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket nine weeks ago, not as well positioned as that rival at a track where it is hard to make up ground, and Ed Walker's progressive five-year-old is taken to make amends now over this stiffer five furlongs which should play to his strengths.

No. 4 (9) Came From The Dark (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Mishriff - 15:35 Sandown

Only four runners in this year's Coral-Eclipse, but it is still a fascinating renewal. Mishriff showed himself to be a top-class colt when scoring cosily in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March and he can cement his placing among Europe's best middle-distance performers by ending the winning run of Aidan O'Brien's Prix du Jockey Club hero St Mark's Basilica.