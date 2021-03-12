To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Racing at Sandown
There is top-quality jumps action from Sandown on Saturday

Timeform highlight three bets from Sandown on Saturday...

"...with improvement still likely to be forthcoming, there is more winning to be done with him."

Timeform on Admiral Barratry

Hudson De Grugy - 13:15 Sandown

A bumper winner on his final start in France, Hudson De Grugy has shown plenty of promise on his two starts for Gary Moore, finishing second over this course and distance before going one better under the same conditions last time. He still didn't look the finished article on the latter occasion, getting the job done in workmanlike fashion, but he appeals as the type to improve again and looks the one they all have to beat.

The Mick Preston - 13:50 Sandown

The Mick Preston twice finished runner-up in a pair of novice hurdles in the autumn and, having made the quick switch to handicaps, showed improved form to get off the mark at Hereford in January, responding well in the straight and looking to be getting the better of his rival when an error at the last from the runner-up ended the contest. He remains open to further improvement, particularly now stepped up in trip.

Admiral Barratry - 15:35 Sandown

Admiral Barratry left the form of his chasing debut well behind as he opened his account over fences at Fakenham in January, looking every bit the useful prospect he'd seemed over hurdles back in 2018/19 as he saw off a subsequent winner with a bit in hand. He improved again to finish second at the same venue last time, beaten only by a handicap blot, but he pulled a long way clear of the remainder of the field, and with improvement still likely to be forthcoming, there is more winning to be done with him.

Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Hudson De Grugy - 13:15 Sandown
The Mick Preston - 13:50 Sandown
Admiral Barratry - 15:35 Sandown

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sandown 13th Mar (2m Juv Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 March, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hudson De Grugy
Volkovka
The Worthy Brat
Marta Des Mottes
State Crown
Global Agreement
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sandown 13th Mar (2m4f Grd3 Nov Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 March, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Karl Philippe
Gladiateur Allen
Captain Morgs
Patroclus
Sam Barton
Martinhal
Sometimes Always
Striking A Pose
Ocean Drifter
Tile Tapper
The Mick Preston
Sheldon
Riggs
Beauport
Road Senam
Dorking Lad
Press Your Luck
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sandown 13th Mar (2m4f Listed Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 March, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
No Getaway
Admiral Barratry
Stratagem
High Up In The Air
Lust For Glory
Annsam
Farinet
Belargus
Up The Straight
Vinnie The Hoddie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles