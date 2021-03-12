Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

- Trainer: Gary Moore
Timeform highlight three bets from Sandown on Saturday...
"...with improvement still likely to be forthcoming, there is more winning to be done with him."
Timeform on Admiral Barratry
Hudson De Grugy - 13:15 Sandown
A bumper winner on his final start in France, Hudson De Grugy has shown plenty of promise on his two starts for Gary Moore, finishing second over this course and distance before going one better under the same conditions last time. He still didn't look the finished article on the latter occasion, getting the job done in workmanlike fashion, but he appeals as the type to improve again and looks the one they all have to beat.
The Mick Preston - 13:50 Sandown
The Mick Preston twice finished runner-up in a pair of novice hurdles in the autumn and, having made the quick switch to handicaps, showed improved form to get off the mark at Hereford in January, responding well in the straight and looking to be getting the better of his rival when an error at the last from the runner-up ended the contest. He remains open to further improvement, particularly now stepped up in trip.
Admiral Barratry - 15:35 Sandown
Admiral Barratry left the form of his chasing debut well behind as he opened his account over fences at Fakenham in January, looking every bit the useful prospect he'd seemed over hurdles back in 2018/19 as he saw off a subsequent winner with a bit in hand. He improved again to finish second at the same venue last time, beaten only by a handicap blot, but he pulled a long way clear of the remainder of the field, and with improvement still likely to be forthcoming, there is more winning to be done with him.
