Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Kaboo - 14:20 Sandown

Kaboo was set a stiff task on his debut in the Windsor Castle Stakes so is entitled to have learned plenty from that experience going into this less competitive listed contest. Despite his lack of experience, he was backed down to 15/2 in the huge field and shaped very well in the circumstances. After making a big move on the outside of the stand-side group, he held every chance entering the final furlong before running on for sixth, beaten just over three lengths behind the winner Chipotle. With an entry against older horses in the Nunthorpe later in the summer, the highly-regarded Kaboo should be capable of a step forward from that initial run.

No. 3 (1) Kaboo (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Mildenberger - 14:55 Sandown

Mildenberger makes a quick return to action in this two-mile listed contest after a very good run to finish fifth to Nicholas T under a big weight in last Saturday's Northumberland Plate. Conceding weight to the four who finished ahead of him, Mildenberger kept on to emerge the second-best horse at the weights at Newcastle and a repeat of that effort on level terms here would make him the one to beat. He was having his first start for four months on that occasion after contesting a valuable event in Saudi Arabia, and before that had begun the year winning a useful minor event at Wolverhampton.

No. 2 (2) Mildenberger SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Classic Lord - 16:40 Sandown

Three-year-old Classic Lord comes here in fine form and promises to be suited by this step up to a mile and three quarters against mainly older rivals. He has improved this season in mile and a half handicaps and gained the third win of his career in a three-year-old contest at Haydock in May. Since then, he shaped well in defeat in a similar event at Chester when beaten a neck by Side Shot in a race which didn't play to Classic Lord's strengths. All three of his wins have come on ground softer than good, so conditions will be more in his favour here, and he may well be capable of better still given more of a stamina test.