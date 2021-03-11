Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
Dostal Phil was impressive on his chasing debut at Newbury in January, winning a strong-looking novice handicap with plenty in hand, impressing with how powerfully he travelled into the race. Dostal Phil was disappointing over this course and distance last month but he shouldn't be judged on that effort as he may have found the race coming too soon, and he was almost brought down at the first fence after making a mistake. He remains a chaser to be positive about and is still on a decent mark.
Pol Crocan didn't show much promise on his hurdling debut at Warwick in November as he pulled hard in the lead and nearly ran out at the second flight. However, he was a completely different proposition when dropped back to two miles at Wincanton next time, settling much better towards the rear before staying on well to get up close home. He was again strong at the finish when following up over the same course and distance last time, so he should be well suited by stepping back up in trip. He looks well treated on his handicap debut and can complete the hat-trick.
Golden Emblem had a wind operation prior to her handicap debut at Market Rasen in December and she proved a completely different proposition in a first-time tongue tie, quickly asserting after the last to score by four lengths. She produced another good effort when runner-up at Musselburgh and then found a chunk of improvement to strike at Wincanton last week, scoring with plenty in hand. She has not reached her limit and should give another good account under a 7 lb penalty.
Smart Stat
LECALE'S ARTICLE - 15:05 SANDOWN
4 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in the past ten runnings
