Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Jumps racing on Friday
There's a good jumps card at Sandown on Friday

Timeform highlight three bets from Sandown on Friday...

"...she has not reached her limit..."

Timeform on Golden Emblem

Dostal Phil - 14:30 Sandown

Dostal Phil was impressive on his chasing debut at Newbury in January, winning a strong-looking novice handicap with plenty in hand, impressing with how powerfully he travelled into the race. Dostal Phil was disappointing over this course and distance last month but he shouldn't be judged on that effort as he may have found the race coming too soon, and he was almost brought down at the first fence after making a mistake. He remains a chaser to be positive about and is still on a decent mark.

Pol Crocan - 16:15 Sandown

Pol Crocan didn't show much promise on his hurdling debut at Warwick in November as he pulled hard in the lead and nearly ran out at the second flight. However, he was a completely different proposition when dropped back to two miles at Wincanton next time, settling much better towards the rear before staying on well to get up close home. He was again strong at the finish when following up over the same course and distance last time, so he should be well suited by stepping back up in trip. He looks well treated on his handicap debut and can complete the hat-trick.

Golden Emblem - 16:45 Sandown

Golden Emblem had a wind operation prior to her handicap debut at Market Rasen in December and she proved a completely different proposition in a first-time tongue tie, quickly asserting after the last to score by four lengths. She produced another good effort when runner-up at Musselburgh and then found a chunk of improvement to strike at Wincanton last week, scoring with plenty in hand. She has not reached her limit and should give another good account under a 7 lb penalty.

Smart Stat

LECALE'S ARTICLE - 15:05 SANDOWN
4 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Sandown 12th Mar (1m7f Nov Hcap Chs)

Friday 12 March, 2.30pm

Antunes
Dostal Phil
Beaufort West
Grey Diamond
Esprit De Somoza
Longhouse Sale
Sandown 12th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Friday 12 March, 4.15pm

Bard Of Brittany
Pol Crocan
Adicci
Stormy Flight
Global Fame
Fearless
Trans Express
Commanche Red
Goa Lil
Nordano
Dan Mcgrue
Sandown 12th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Friday 12 March, 4.45pm

Golden Emblem
Apple Rock
Sopran Thor
Sexy Lot
Doitforthevillage
Honorary Colonel
Lady Kk
Fil Dariane
Telart
Top Drawer
