NAP: School Days Over could be a star

School Days Over - 16:05 Sandown

School Days Over looked a smashing prospect when making a successful Rules debut in a bumper at Market Rasen in May, only winning by a head but looking value for extra having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

The way he picked up in the straight was most impressive and the large 'P' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is open to significant improvement.

Trained by Fergal O'Brien, who has his team in red-hot form, School Days Over is fancied to defy a penalty to maintain his unbeaten record before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 1 School Days Over (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: J. Hogan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Git Maker on a good mark

Git Maker - 13:25 Sandown

Git Maker won three of his four starts over hurdles last season, showing an excellent attitude when last seen defying a double penalty in a novice at Newcastle in April.

He now makes the switch to chasing and his background in points suggests he should take well to this discipline.

A BHA mark of 124 also looks workable judged on the pick of his efforts over the smaller obstacles.

No. 3 Git Maker (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 124

EACH-WAY: The Cob could bounce back

The Cob - 12:50 Sandown

The Cob ended last season totally out of sorts, but he is starting to look well treated judged on the pick of his form, lining up here from a 7 lb lower mark than when filling the runner-up spot at this course in December.

It could be that fresh is the best time to catch him and it's worth pointing out that the Ben Pauling yard has been in much better form this season than it was last time around.