NAP: Picual ahead of her mark

Picual - 16:45 Sandown

Picual is bred to be smart - out of a half-sister to high-class New Bay - and she showed much improved form when making a winning handicap debut at Nottingham last month. The looked a deep enough race, both the runner-up and third arriving on the back of impressive wins, and Picual did extremely well to come from last to first in a race which wasn't strongly run. She has only been raised 4 lb in the weights for that success, which will likely turn out to be very lenient, and there is plenty more to come from her.

No. 1 (4) Picual EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST: Sinjaari arrives in good form

Sinjaari - 14:25 Sandown

Sinjaari hasn't won for nearly two years, but he has proved at least as good as ever on both starts so far this season, not beaten far in a tactical event at Newbury on return, and very much catching the eye in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last time. He broke from the stands' side which proved a disadvantage on the day, and was given a very patient ride, though he was the only horse on his side to make any inroads on the principals. He continues to leave the impression a race of this nature is within his compass and a big run is expected.

No. 2 (7) Sinjaari (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 105

EACH WAY: Le Forban can progress again

Le Forban - 16:10 Sandown

Le Forban creeps in at the bottom of the weights here and, though he is yet to win on turf, he has shaped well on it in the past, and he displayed a nice turn of foot when resuming winning ways at Lingfield last time. That was a steadily-run handicap and he was well positioned to attack, but he has landed a good draw again and he will remain of interest following a rise in the weights. He is worth chancing at a double-figure price.