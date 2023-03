NAP

Mayhem Mya - 13:50 Sandown

Mayhem Mya shaped as if still in top form when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago, sticking to her task well to pass the post six lengths behind the much-improved winner.

The first two pulled a little way clear of the rest and she certainly showed enough to suggest she is on a competitive mark.

Crucially, Mayhem Mya also has her sights lowered today and that will give her every chance of opening her account for the season.

No. 3 Mayhem Mya SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Chris Honour

Jockey: Pte Vincent Webster

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 115

NEXT BEST

Master Debonair - 15:35 Sandown

Master Debonair stepped up on his reappearance when finishing fourth at Ffos Las last time, racing closer to the strong pace than ideal and keeping on well under the circumstances to be beaten only eight and a half lengths.

It's still early days with Christian Williams (formerly trained by Harry Fry) and he is clearly on a good mark if his new trainer can find the key to him.

For context, he lines up here from a BHA mark of 124 having once been rated as high as 151, so it could be worth giving him another chance in a wide-open contest.

No. 8 Master Debonair SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Ellis Collier

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 124

EACH-WAY

Always Busy - 16:10 Sandown

Always Busy is another interesting runner on the card for Christian Williams.

Admittedly, he needs to bounce back from a poor run at Chepstow last month, but the way he won his previous start at Warwick in November shows that he is capable of running to a fairly useful level when he's on a going day, drawing clear from two out to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths.

That form has worked out well and an opening BHA mark of 116 could prove lenient for a five-year-old who is likely to be suited by this longer trip on handicap debut.