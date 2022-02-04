To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sandown Racing Tips: L'Homme Presse is hard to oppose

Racing at Sandown
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Sandown

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Sandown on Saturday.

"L'Homme Presse rates a confident selection to maintain his unbeaten record over fences for Venetia Williams, who is seeking her first Grade 1 success since Golden Goal won this very race in 2002."

NAP: L'Homme Presse looks a top prospect

L'Homme Presse - 14:20 Sandown

L'Homme Presse continued his excellent start over fences with an impressive victory in the Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, producing another powerful display from the front to win by 10 lengths with plenty in hand. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to progress further. Therefore, L'Homme Presse rates a confident selection to maintain his unbeaten record over fences for Venetia Williams, who is seeking her first Grade 1 success since Golden Goal won this very race in 2002.

NEXT BEST: Farinet can follow up from last time

Farinet - 15:30 Sandown

Farinet resumed his progress with a decisive victory at this course four weeks ago, seeming well suited by the return to more positive tactics. He was always prominent and the result was never really in any doubt in the straight as he steadily drew clear, ultimately winning by five and a half lengths in the style of a horse who should have more to offer. A 6 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to prove beyond Farinet and his strength at the finish last time suggests the step up to three miles won't be an issue either. Another high-profile runner on the card for Venetia Williams, Farinet is fancied to go in again at a track which clearly plays to his strengths (two from two at Sandown).

EACH-WAY: Ree Okka holds obvious claims

Ree Okka - 14:55 Sandown

Ree Okka looked a class apart from his rivals when easily defying a penalty in a novice hurdle at Kempton three weeks ago, hitting the front before the second last and quickly asserting from there to win by six lengths. Trained by Harry Fry, Ree Okka now makes the switch to handicaps and he will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 130. After all, that looks potentially lenient judged on what Ree Okka has already achieved in three starts over hurdles and his unexposed profile suggests he could yet have a bigger effort in the locker.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back L'Homme Presse @ 1.84/5 in the 14:20 Sandown
NEXT BEST - Back Farinet @ 5.04/1 in the 15:30 Sandown
EACH-WAY - Back Ree Okka @ 7.513/2 in the 14:55 Sandown

Saturday 5 February, 2.20pm

Saturday 5 February, 2.55pm

Saturday 5 February, 3.30pm

