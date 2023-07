NAP

Sandown - 16:50 - Back New Business

No. 4 (6) New Business SBK 7/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 87

The fact that New Business started the 5/4 favourite for the Wood Ditton at Newmarket suggests he had been showing plenty at home and displayed a lot of ability to finish third to the now-smart Passenger.

He still looked in need of the experience in a hot race at York on his next start and was looked after once the impressive winner had set sail for home, but that experience was clearly not lost on him as he opened his account in impressive fashion at Kempton last time. New Business now enters handicaps from what may turn out to be a lenient mark of 87 and, with the prospect of even more to come, he looks a good bet.

NEXT BEST

Sandown - 15:00 - Back Magical Sunset

No. 9 (9) Magical Sunset (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Magical Sunset continues to leave the impression she has an even bigger performance in her locker, and she looks interesting stepping back out of handicap company.

She shaped much better than the bare result in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time, racing on the far side and coming home first in her group, though those who raced nearer the stand-side rail were seen to much better effect.

As expected, Magical Sunset had no problem stepping up to a mile, in fact she arguably proved better than ever on her first attempt at the trip. She remains totally unexposed at this distance and her performance in the Surrey Stakes two starts back proved she isn't out of place at this level.

EACH WAY

Sandown - 14:25 - Back Perotto

No. 9 (4) Perotto SBK 5/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 94

Perotto's last win came in the Britannia at Royal Ascot in 2021 but he made an eye-catching start for Roger Varian in the Victoria Cup in May and also shaped better than the bare result in the Hunt Cup at the Royal meeting last month.

He looked primed for a big run that day, having fallen 3 lb below his last winning mark, but he probably made his effort earlier than ideal and failed to meet expectations as a result.

The handicapper has dropped him another 2 lb since and he is a past course winner (albeit over five furlongs). The tongue tie is quickly discarded and he now goes in a first-time hood and he can show himself in better form than his recent form figures suggest.