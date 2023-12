A Sandown NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Sandown NAP - 13:50 - Back JPR One

No. 3 Jpr One (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

JPR One is very much a chaser on looks and he was in the process of putting up a smart performance when he departed in unfortunate circumstances at Cheltenham's November Meeting.

He jumped fluently at the head of affairs and was around five lengths up at the final flight - and looking set to go further clear - when he stumbled after jumping the fence well and unseated his rider.

This doesn't look much tougher despite being a Grade 1 and JPR One should mount a bold bid to gain compensation, with further progress also likely after just two starts over fences.

Sandown Next Best - 14:25 - Back Impose Toi

No. 4 Impose Toi (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 131

Impose Toi returned from six months off with a ready victory on his handicap debut at Cheltenham last month, justifying strong support in what looked a competitive event with something to spare.

Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, he travelled strongly throughout and quickly asserted after being produced to challenge at the last, ultimately winning by two and a quarter lengths.

This will be tougher now up in grade from a 10 lb higher mark, but the feeling remains that Impose Toi hasn't reached his ceiling yet, a strong-travelling sort who seems sure to progress and win more races for his powerful connections.

Sandown Each-Way - 15:35 - Back Certainly Red

No. 4 Certainly Red SBK 7/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Lydia Richards

Jockey: Marc Goldstein

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 138

Certainly Red was a real success story for Lydia Richards last season as he made significant progress to complete a hat-trick, culminating with a strong-staying performance to win by two and a quarter lengths at Wincanton in February.

The manner of that win suggests he has the ability to be competitive from a BHA mark of 138 (only 3lb higher) and his return to action in the Badger Beers Silver Trophy back at Wincanton last month was that of a horse likely to be sharper for the run.

Still totally unexposed over long distances, Certainly Red has often shaped like stamina is his strong suit and it will be no surprise if he leaves his reappearance run behind now back at the scene of arguably his most substantial victory in January (by six and a half lengths from a next-time-out winner).