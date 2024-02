A Sandown NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Sandown Nap - 14:35 - Back Hermes Allen

No. 3 Hermes Allen (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Hermes Allen was a Grade 1 winner as a novice over hurdles and made a fine start to his chasing career when beating Nickle Back by six and a half lengths in the John Francombe at Newbury.

He started favourite for the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas, but was unlucky to bump into a top-notch French raider, while he also left the impression he wasn't crying out for three miles.

A strongly-run race back at this trip will be right up his street and he is expected to record his first Grade 1 success in this sphere.

Back Hermes Allen @ 2.186/5 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Sandown Next Best - 13:25 - Onethreefivenotout

No. 4 Onethreefivenotout (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 118

Onethreefivenotout won a bumper on his sole start in that sphere in October 2021 and he has shaped well in two of his three starts since returning from an absence recently.

He was only beaten a neck over two miles at Kempton last time, unable to quicken with the winner but rallying well on the run-in.

That form has been boosted by the third since and Onethreefivenotout has the potential to improve further now moving back up to two and a half miles, so he is a horse to remain positive about.

Back Onethreefivenotout @ 4.57/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Sandown Each Way - 15:10 - Back Saint Davy

No. 7 Saint Davy (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 130

Saint Davy was a £270,000 purchase after winning his sole start in Irish points and he has made a positive start under Rules, scoring in a bumper at Carlisle and his only defeat over hurdles came in a Grade 1 at Aintree.

He was strong in the market for his return and handicap debut at Ludlow earlier this month and won in cosy fashion, doing all of his best work at the finish to defeat a solid handicapper. There should be more to come from him and, while still relatively inexperienced and pitched into a competitive race, he appeals as being well handicapped.