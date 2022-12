NAP

Henri The Second - 14:20 Sandown

Henri The Second looked a good prospect when winning his first two starts in bumpers and he made an encouraging debut over hurdles at Chepstow on his return at the end of October. Connections may have been disappointed that he was beaten initially - he started odds-on - but he may have bumped into a good one that day as the winner followed up under a penalty in good style at Market Rasen on Thursday. It is interesting that Henri The Second is immediately pitched in at this level by his top yard and, sure to have learnt plenty and tightened up for that outing, he is a horse to remain positive about.

No. 1 Henri The Second (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Raymond Tusk - 15:30 Sandown

Raymond Tusk was some way below the pick of his Flat form sent hurdling last season, disappointing on his debut in this sphere but building on that experience when bumping into a useful sort at Newbury around this time last year. He failed to build further on his final start over hurdles at Doncaster in January, but he has been highly tried on the Flat since, and is just the type to do better in this discipline now handicapping. Based on his Flat form alone he looks attractively weighted and, though he should be suited by further, he is still worth another chance for an astute yard.