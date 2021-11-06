To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sandown Racing Tips: Fear the Mafia

Sandown
There is a good card at Sandown on Sunday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Sandown on Sunday

"...he can’t be discounted in this sort of form..."

Timeform on Mr Mafia

NAP: Minella can reign again

Minella Trump - 13:00 Sandown

Minella Trump is clearly in the form of his life, racking up a five-timer (four of those wins coming over fences) at Sedgefield last month, and leaving the impression he has even more to offer.

He quickly asserted form his rivals between the last two fences and ultimately had plenty in hand at the line. His claims look obvious from the same mark and should be backed accordingly.

NEXT BEST: Always fear the Mafia

Mr Mafia - 15:15 Sandown

Mr Mafia is arguably in the form of his life at the age of 12, and he again should be feared now stepping into veterans' company.

He hails from a stable in rude health at present, and he proved better than ever when scoring by 16 lengths at Wincanton three weeks ago. Mr Mafia made all of the runnning that day and never looked like being beaten and, while a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights puts him on a career-high mark, he can't be discounted in this sort of form.

EACH WAY: Count on Meribel

Count Meribel - 12:30 Sandown

The last time that Count Meribel run over hurdles he was pulled up at Doncaster in December last year. He didn't cut much ice in his last two starts over fences, either, so it does take a leap of faith to support him.

However, there is no doubt he is well handicapped on the pick of his form, given he won a useful handicap chase from a mark of 137 in 2018. He hasn't seen the track much since and represents a yard that do well with such types, so is of interest at the odds.

