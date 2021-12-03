To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sandown Racing Tips: Chacun can star

Sandown racecourse
There's top-class action at Sandown on Saturday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Sandown on Saturday.

NAP

Chacun Pour Soi - 14:25 Sandown

Chacun Pour Soi was disappointing when only third in the Champion Chase but that was a rare blip from an outstanding performer. Chacun Pour Soi has won seven of his nine starts since joining Willie Mullins - the other defeat was when runner-up to A Plus Tard - and he registered his fifth Grade 1 success with an electric performance at the Punchestown Festival in April. Chacun Pour Soi jumped superbly and raced with plenty of zest on his way to a five-and-a-half-length defeat of Allaho, and the form he showed there marks him out as Timeform's highest-rated chaser.

NEXT BEST

Deise Aba - 15:00 Sandown

Deise Aba is not the most consistent but it's impossible to find fault with his record at Sandown as he's won both starts at the venue. Deise Aba is only 3 lb higher than the mark he defied here in February and he arrives on the back of a promising reappearance effort over hurdles at Aintree, where he finished runner-up, a length in front of Remastered. He should be spot on with that outing under his belt and he shapes as if he'll appreciate this marathon test.

EACH-WAY

Elham Valley - 15:35 Sandown

Elham Valley failed to make an impact on his reappearance at Ascot in October but he didn't look fully wound up there and is entitled to be sharper for the run. The handicapper has given Elham Valley a chance by dropping him 3 lb, so he is now back to the same mark he raced off when third in the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Elham Valley scored over this course and distance on his hurdling debut last season, beating Hudson de Grugy, and his trainer Fergal O'Brien is in excellent form, so he ought to launch a bold bid.

Recommended bets

Back Chacun Pour Soi @ 2.01/1 in the 14:25 at Sandown
Back Deise Aba @ 4.03/1 in the 15:00 at Sandown
Back Elham Valley @ 10.09/1 in the 15:35 at Sandown

Sandown 4th Dec (1m7f Grd1 Chs)

Saturday 4 December, 2.25pm

Chacun Pour Soi
Nube Negra
Greaneteen
Hitman
Captain Guinness
Sandown 4th Dec (3m5f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 4 December, 3.00pm

Strictlyadancer
Deise Aba
Larry
The Mighty Don
Salty Boy
Highland Hunter
Christmas In April
Red Infantry
Eclair De Guye
Seaston Spirit
Sandown 4th Dec (2m Listed Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 4 December, 3.35pm

Samarrive
Hudson De Grugy
Metier
Benson
Natural History
Thibault
Elham Valley
Zambezi Fix
Miss Heritage
Heure De Gloire
Navajo Pass
Elegant Escape
