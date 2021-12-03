Sandown Racing Tips: Chacun can star

NAP

Chacun Pour Soi - 14:25 Sandown

Chacun Pour Soi was disappointing when only third in the Champion Chase but that was a rare blip from an outstanding performer. Chacun Pour Soi has won seven of his nine starts since joining Willie Mullins - the other defeat was when runner-up to A Plus Tard - and he registered his fifth Grade 1 success with an electric performance at the Punchestown Festival in April. Chacun Pour Soi jumped superbly and raced with plenty of zest on his way to a five-and-a-half-length defeat of Allaho, and the form he showed there marks him out as Timeform's highest-rated chaser.

No. 2 Chacun Pour Soi (Fr) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.87 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Deise Aba - 15:00 Sandown

Deise Aba is not the most consistent but it's impossible to find fault with his record at Sandown as he's won both starts at the venue. Deise Aba is only 3 lb higher than the mark he defied here in February and he arrives on the back of a promising reappearance effort over hurdles at Aintree, where he finished runner-up, a length in front of Remastered. He should be spot on with that outing under his belt and he shapes as if he'll appreciate this marathon test.

No. 2 Deise Aba (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 140

EACH-WAY

Elham Valley - 15:35 Sandown

Elham Valley failed to make an impact on his reappearance at Ascot in October but he didn't look fully wound up there and is entitled to be sharper for the run. The handicapper has given Elham Valley a chance by dropping him 3 lb, so he is now back to the same mark he raced off when third in the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Elham Valley scored over this course and distance on his hurdling debut last season, beating Hudson de Grugy, and his trainer Fergal O'Brien is in excellent form, so he ought to launch a bold bid.