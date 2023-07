NAP

Sandown - 14:30 - Back Born To Rock

No. 6 (2) Born To Rock (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.96 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Born To Rock's sales price rocketed to 110,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she looked well above average when making a winning debut at Yarmouth in May, displaying a smart turn of foot and still scoring by a wide margin despite being eased near the finish.

Those in behind are yet to do anything for the form, but she recorded an excellent timefigure on that occasion which gives the visual aspect of that performance substance, and she sets a very good standard now moving into listed company, while there should also be plenty more to come.

NEXT BEST

Sandown - 13:55 - Back Clarendon House

No. 1 (1) Clarendon House SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Robert Cowell

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 103

Clarendon House won a conditions event at Beverley last season, and was highly tried afterwards, his best effort afterwards coming when beaten just two lengths in the Group 2 King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

He shaped well on his first two starts back in handicap company this season, only narrowly beaten in the Dash at Epsom, and he pulled too hard in a listed event at Haydock last time. He is probably worth forgiving that effort and, on the pick of his form, should go close here if a first-time tongue tie has a positive effect breaking from the plum draw in stall 1.