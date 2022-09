NAP: Belhaven well worth another chance

Belhaven - 16:10 Sandown

Belhaven showed ability in her first three starts while leaving the impression she was being brought along gradually, and she duly showed improved form when opening her account on handicap debut at Redcar in May.

She was much tighter in the betting that day and relished the step up to a mile, winning with a bit in hand while still looking rough around the edges. Belhaven did especially well to follow up when following up over course and distance when overcoming the run of the race. It is easy to put a line through her latest run at Ascot and she can resume her progress now.

No. 4 (8) Belhaven (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: George Wood

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Bayside Boy the one to beat

Bayside Boy - 15:35 Sandown

This listed race has been dominated by three-year-olds in recent years and the Roger Varian-trained Bayside Boy is expected to uphold that trend.

He showed smart form as a juvenile last season, winning the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, and he was beaten less than two lengths in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot this season. He failed to handle the track at Goodwood last time and his previous form gives him a big shout here, especially as he will be more equipped than most if this becomes tactical.

No. 5 (1) Bayside Boy (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Blueberry Hill can improve up in trip

Blueberry Hill - 16:40 Sandown

This looks competitive but it may be worth forgiving Blueberry Hill a couple of lesser runs now he is racing beyond a mile for the first time.

He showed improved form to open his account at the fourth attempt at Epsom in April and that form has some substance, but he has been unable to make an impact in handicaps since. His latest run came after a 13-week break, so he is entitled to come on for that, and he is bred to appreciate this longer trip. Blueberry Hill is also in a lesser race now and double-figure odds are big enough to give him another chance.