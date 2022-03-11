Cheltenham Free Bets

Sandown Racing Tips: Be Lucky in Imperial Cup

Sandown
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Sandown

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Sandown on Saturday.

"...you get the feeling this may have been a long-term plan..."

NAP: Lucky One fancied to hit form

Lucky One - 14:25 Sandown

A typically competitive renewal of the Imperial Cup and last year's winning trainer, Dan Skelton, appears to have another well-handicapped sort lined up for the race in the shape of Lucky One. He made all to win a maiden and novice hurdle for Paul Nicholls last season, but has been held up all three starts for Skelton this season, and should be suited by suited by a likely strong pace. He has fallen 12 lb in the weights this season, and showed more than previously when a distant third over two and a half miles in grueling conditions at Ascot last month, and you get the feeling this may have been a long-term plan.

NEXT BEST: Nocte Volatus can win again

Nocte Volatus - 16:45 Sandown

Nocte Volatus has won all of his completed starts this season, proving he was clearly none the worse for his fall back over hurdles at Catterick last month when bolting up returned to fences at Huntingdon six days ago. He won in the style of one who has the potential to go on to even better things, going with plenty of zest and jumping fast. Connections have wisely turned him out under a penalty and he should prove hard to beat if progressing further as expected.

EACH-WAY: Peejaybee should continue in form

Peejaybee - 13:50 Sandown

Peejaybee has progressed nicely this season, making the most of a good opportunity when recording his third win of the campaign at Sedgefield last month. He stood out a mile on form and didn't need to improve, but he was impressive when scoring by nine lengths over course and distance on his previous start and an opening mark of 129 doesn't seem excessive. Clearly, this is his toughest test to date, but he could have more to offer for a yard that know the time of day.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Lucky One @ 12.011/1 in the 14:25 Sandown
Next Best - Back Nocte Volatus @ 3.259/4 in the 16:45 Sandown
Each Way - Back Peejaybee @ 11.010/1 in the 13:50 Sandown

Sandown 12th Mar (2m4f Grd 3 Nov Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 12 March, 1.50pm

Thunder Rock
Knappers Hill
Our Jet
Peejaybee
Surrey Quest
Kingofthewest
Marble Sands
Jerrash
Complete Unknown
Dubrovnik Harry
Triple Trade
Jet Plane
Hometown Hero
Arizona Cardinal
Georges Saint
Mumbo Jumbo
Mucho Mas
Sandown 12th Mar (2m Grd 3 Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 12 March, 2.25pm

Balco Coastal
Onemorefortheroad
Mr Grey Sky
Samarrive
Hystery Bere
Suprise Package
Miranda
Hacker Des Places
Up For Parol
Current Mood
Monviel
Calico
Lively Citizen
Mick Maestro
Kihavah
Grisbi De Berce
Transatlantic
Zambezi Fix
Howdyalikemenow
Lebowski
Lucky One
Hydroplane
Sandown 12th Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 12 March, 4.45pm

Nocte Volatus
Nickolson
Foxboro
Deyrann De Carjac
Mahlers Promise
Defi Sacre
Maypole Class
