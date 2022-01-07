To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Sandown Racing Tips: Aso is very interesting in battle of the veterans

Racing at Sandown
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Sandown

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Sandown on Saturday.

"Aso has been a terrific servant to his connections, a high-class chaser in his prime who is starting to look well-handicapped."

NAP: Aso can gain an overdue success

Aso - 15:00 Sandown

Aso has been a terrific servant to his connections, a high-class chaser in his prime who is starting to look well-handicapped. He produced one of his best recent efforts when filling the runner-up spot in a similar event at Haydock last time, threatening briefly on the run-in before eventually passing the post three and three quarter lengths behind Blaklion. That rival gave the form a boost when following up on his next start at the same venue and Aso is only 2 lb higher in the weights here than he was last time. The drop back to three miles will be in his favour and he should go well again for the in-form Venetia Williams.

NEXT BEST: Martello Sky must enter calculations

Martello Sky - 12:40 Sandown

Beaten just twice in seven starts over hurdles, Martello Sky produced a career-best effort when registering her latest success at Cheltenham, showing useful form to defy a BHA mark of 140. She quickened to lead entering the straight and then found plenty when challenged after the last, ultimately getting the verdict by a neck in game fashion. That form sets the standard here in a listed event which is likely to develop into a match between Martello Sky and Gauloise. The Irish raider still has few miles on the clock and may yet have more to offer, but preference is for Martello Sky given that she too arrives here on an upward curve.

EACH-WAY: Luckofthedraw looks the solid option

Luckofthedraw - 13:15 Sandown

Luckofthedraw arrives here in a rich vein of form, seeking his third win from his last five starts. Admittedly, he was beaten 16 lengths when filling the runner-up spot on his latest outing at Fakenham, but the way that race panned out was probably against him, simply doing too much too soon before getting tired late on. It goes without saying that he lacks the potential of Farinet, the favourite here for Venetia Williams, but there should be more races to be won with Luckofthedraw from a BHA mark of 125 and he could be worth a small each-way interest at rewarding odds.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Aso @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:00 Sandown
NEXT BEST - Back Martello Sky @ 2.6313/8 in the 12:40 Sandown
EACH-WAY - Back Luckofthedraw @ 10.09/1 in the 13:15 Sandown

Sandown 8th Jan (2m4f Mares Listed Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 January, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gauloise
Martello Sky
Skyace
Anythingforlove
Whitehotchillifili
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sandown 8th Jan (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 January, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Goa Lil
Kilbrook
Farinet
Darebin
Red Happy
Luckofthedraw
Redzor
Chef Dequipe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sandown 8th Jan (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 January, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aso
Final Nudge
Rolling Dylan
Wandrin Star
Indy Five
Sir Ivan
Gwencily Berbas
Dancing Shadow
Valadom
Prime Venture
The Kings Writ
Dashing Perk
Psychedelic Rock
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips