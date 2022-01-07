Sandown Racing Tips: Aso is very interesting in battle of the veterans

NAP: Aso can gain an overdue success

Aso - 15:00 Sandown

Aso has been a terrific servant to his connections, a high-class chaser in his prime who is starting to look well-handicapped. He produced one of his best recent efforts when filling the runner-up spot in a similar event at Haydock last time, threatening briefly on the run-in before eventually passing the post three and three quarter lengths behind Blaklion. That rival gave the form a boost when following up on his next start at the same venue and Aso is only 2 lb higher in the weights here than he was last time. The drop back to three miles will be in his favour and he should go well again for the in-form Venetia Williams.

No. 1 Aso (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 149

NEXT BEST: Martello Sky must enter calculations

Martello Sky - 12:40 Sandown

Beaten just twice in seven starts over hurdles, Martello Sky produced a career-best effort when registering her latest success at Cheltenham, showing useful form to defy a BHA mark of 140. She quickened to lead entering the straight and then found plenty when challenged after the last, ultimately getting the verdict by a neck in game fashion. That form sets the standard here in a listed event which is likely to develop into a match between Martello Sky and Gauloise. The Irish raider still has few miles on the clock and may yet have more to offer, but preference is for Martello Sky given that she too arrives here on an upward curve.

No. 5 Martello Sky SBK 13/8 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Luckofthedraw looks the solid option

Luckofthedraw - 13:15 Sandown

Luckofthedraw arrives here in a rich vein of form, seeking his third win from his last five starts. Admittedly, he was beaten 16 lengths when filling the runner-up spot on his latest outing at Fakenham, but the way that race panned out was probably against him, simply doing too much too soon before getting tired late on. It goes without saying that he lacks the potential of Farinet, the favourite here for Venetia Williams, but there should be more races to be won with Luckofthedraw from a BHA mark of 125 and he could be worth a small each-way interest at rewarding odds.