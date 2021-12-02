Sandown and Exeter Racing Tips: Can't keep a Good Man down

NAP: Be Brave at Sandown

Brave Kingdom - 14:25 Sandown

Brave Kingdom couldn't have been any more impressive on his first start for Paul Nicholls at Chepstow last month and he's taken to win the Grade 2 Ballymore Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

He looked clean winded following wind surgery and the application of a tongue strap as he made all for a thoroughly impressive nine-and-a-half length success in Wales and he looks to have any amount of improvement in him.

I can't oppose him considering that untapped potential, although Fair Frontieres was impressive himself at Worcester and Lossiemouth is arguably the form pick following his Ffos Las handicap hurdle victory just over two weeks ago.

NEXT BEST: Adrimel can thrive over fences

Adrimel - 14:05 Exeter

Rain is forecast at Exeter, up to 10mm on Friday, so hopefully the ground will be deemed soft enough for ADRIMEL to make his chasing debut in the betting.bet Novices' Chase at 2.05.

Tom Lacey's charge was the best of these over hurdles and he racked up a hat-trick of wins last season, culminating in Grade 2 glory at Warwick, before he was pulled up twice at the top level in the spring.

He's a lovely chasing prospect and could be too good for these, including the danger, Boothill, who has had a good run over hurdles already this season.

EACH-WAY: Can't keep a Good Man down

Good Man Vinnie - 15.15 Exeter

A big field and the extended 3m6f course to negotiate in the Visit betting.bet Chase and a chance is taken on Good Man Vinnie for the Paul Henderson stable at an each-way price.

This horse came back from over a three-year absence at Fontwell in October and he finally showed green shoots of promise last time out when second to Soupy Soups at Uttoxeter.

That has given him a platform from which to launch and if he does come on for it he could have a big say off a featherweight on his first go at a marathon trip.