Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Salisbury on Wednesday.
Ariel found only a progressive, subsequent winner too strong when denied the four-timer at Doncaster last time, and that was a career-best performance on Timeform's figures. He is on an upward curve and still looks well treated after going up 3 lb in the weights.
Gloria Mundi - 16:15 Salisbury
Gloria Mundi shaped better than the result would suggest when seventh in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, travelling well before unable to sustain her effort in the closing stages of that mile-and-a-half contest. This drop back in trip ought to suit and she remains open to plenty of improvement after only three starts.
Modestus has an excellent pedigree so it would be no surprise were he to show much improved form when everything clicks. The application of cheekpieces on this handicap debut might also bring about a bit of improvement and he has an attractive profile.
Smart Stat
Ikhtiraaq - 13:55 Salisbury
2 - Owen Burrows' number of winners in the past ten runnings
Recommended bets
Salisbury 11th Aug (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 August, 3.40pm
|Ariel
|Sevenal
|Tasfeeq
|Zwelela
|Shuv Hpenny King
|Calcutta Cup
Salisbury 11th Aug (1m2f Listed)
Wednesday 11 August, 4.15pm
Wednesday 11 August, 4.15pm
|Technique
|Lady Hayes
|Gloria Mundi
|A La Voile
|Lilac Road
|Freyja
|Invite
|Vesela
|Salsada
Salisbury 11th Aug (1m2f Hcap)
Wednesday 11 August, 4.50pm
Wednesday 11 August, 4.50pm
|Modestus
|Clay
|Dartington
|Saratoga Gold
|The Twisler
|Dual Identity
|Marions Boy
|Dream Machine
|Liberty Warrior
|Latent Heat
|Prismatic
|Easy Equation