Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Ariel - 15:40 Salisbury

Ariel found only a progressive, subsequent winner too strong when denied the four-timer at Doncaster last time, and that was a career-best performance on Timeform's figures. He is on an upward curve and still looks well treated after going up 3 lb in the weights.

No. 1 (2) Ariel (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 84

Gloria Mundi - 16:15 Salisbury

Gloria Mundi shaped better than the result would suggest when seventh in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, travelling well before unable to sustain her effort in the closing stages of that mile-and-a-half contest. This drop back in trip ought to suit and she remains open to plenty of improvement after only three starts.

No. 4 (5) Gloria Mundi (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

Modestus - 16:50 Salisbury

Modestus has an excellent pedigree so it would be no surprise were he to show much improved form when everything clicks. The application of cheekpieces on this handicap debut might also bring about a bit of improvement and he has an attractive profile.