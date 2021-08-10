To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Racing at Salisbury
There's good-quality racing at Salisbury on Wednesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Salisbury on Wednesday.

Ariel - 15:40 Salisbury

Ariel found only a progressive, subsequent winner too strong when denied the four-timer at Doncaster last time, and that was a career-best performance on Timeform's figures. He is on an upward curve and still looks well treated after going up 3 lb in the weights.

Gloria Mundi - 16:15 Salisbury

Gloria Mundi shaped better than the result would suggest when seventh in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, travelling well before unable to sustain her effort in the closing stages of that mile-and-a-half contest. This drop back in trip ought to suit and she remains open to plenty of improvement after only three starts.

Modestus - 16:50 Salisbury

Modestus has an excellent pedigree so it would be no surprise were he to show much improved form when everything clicks. The application of cheekpieces on this handicap debut might also bring about a bit of improvement and he has an attractive profile.

Smart Stat

Ikhtiraaq - 13:55 Salisbury
2 - Owen Burrows' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Ariel @ 3.55/2 in the 15:40 at Salisbury
Back Gloria Mundi @ 6.05/1 in the 16:15 at Salisbury
Back Modestus @ 3.02/1 in the 16:50 at Salisbury

Salisbury 11th Aug (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 11 August, 3.40pm

Ariel
Sevenal
Tasfeeq
Zwelela
Shuv Hpenny King
Calcutta Cup
Salisbury 11th Aug (1m2f Listed)

Wednesday 11 August, 4.15pm

Technique
Lady Hayes
Gloria Mundi
A La Voile
Lilac Road
Freyja
Invite
Vesela
Salsada
Salisbury 11th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Wednesday 11 August, 4.50pm

Modestus
Clay
Dartington
Saratoga Gold
The Twisler
Dual Identity
Marions Boy
Dream Machine
Liberty Warrior
Latent Heat
Prismatic
Easy Equation
