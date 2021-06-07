Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Morrooj - 14:45 Salisbury

Morrooj produced a career-best effort to open her account at Chepstow in August last year, wearing down a rival who had the run of the race on the rail, and looking like a filly who should have even more to offer. You can put a line through her final start at Yarmouth, where she lost her action and was pulled up (was reportedly struck into) and she remains well handicapped on her return from nine months off.

No. 1 (2) Morrooj (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 71

Anghaam - 15:20 Salisbury

Anghaam has a smart pedigree and didn't need to improve on last year's form to get off the mark at Haydock in April under an enterprising ride from the front. The third won next time out to give the form a boost, and Anghaam was well backed to follow up on handicap debut at Newmarket last time. She showed improved form to finish third and she's a half-sister to a smart performer who improved with age so may yet do better still.

No. 3 (3) Anghaam (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Thore Hammer Hansen

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 78

Modestus - 15:55 Salisbury

Modestus is from an excellent family the yard knows well - is a half-brother to high-class Time Test - and he shaped with plenty of encouragement on debut over a mile and a quarter at this course last month. He was beaten over 13 lengths in fourth, but shaped better than the bare result, seeming to need the run for both fitness and experience, while soft ground probably didn't suit, either. Modestus is open to significant improvement now stepping up in trip and possesses the scope to do a lot better.