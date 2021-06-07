To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Salisbury
Timeform bring you three to back at Salisbury on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Salisbury on Tuesday.

"...possesses the scope to do a lot better..."

Timeform on Modestus

Morrooj - 14:45 Salisbury

Morrooj produced a career-best effort to open her account at Chepstow in August last year, wearing down a rival who had the run of the race on the rail, and looking like a filly who should have even more to offer. You can put a line through her final start at Yarmouth, where she lost her action and was pulled up (was reportedly struck into) and she remains well handicapped on her return from nine months off.

Anghaam - 15:20 Salisbury

Anghaam has a smart pedigree and didn't need to improve on last year's form to get off the mark at Haydock in April under an enterprising ride from the front. The third won next time out to give the form a boost, and Anghaam was well backed to follow up on handicap debut at Newmarket last time. She showed improved form to finish third and she's a half-sister to a smart performer who improved with age so may yet do better still.

Modestus - 15:55 Salisbury

Modestus is from an excellent family the yard knows well - is a half-brother to high-class Time Test - and he shaped with plenty of encouragement on debut over a mile and a quarter at this course last month. He was beaten over 13 lengths in fourth, but shaped better than the bare result, seeming to need the run for both fitness and experience, while soft ground probably didn't suit, either. Modestus is open to significant improvement now stepping up in trip and possesses the scope to do a lot better.

Smart Stat

Groom - 13:00 Salisbury

2 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Morrooj @ 2.757/4 in the 14:45 at Salisbury
Back Anghaam @ 3.02/1 in the 15:20 at Salisbury
Back Modestus @ 3.7511/4 15:55 Salisbury

Salisbury 8th Jun (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 8 June, 2.45pm

Salisbury 8th Jun (1m2f Hcap)

Tuesday 8 June, 3.20pm

Back Lay
Anghaam
Amy Beach
Talbeyah
Dromquinna
Mirage Mac
Salisbury 8th Jun (1m4f Mdn Stks)

Tuesday 8 June, 3.55pm

