- Trainer: Roger Varian
- Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 71
Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Salisbury on Tuesday.
"...possesses the scope to do a lot better..."
Timeform on Modestus
Morrooj produced a career-best effort to open her account at Chepstow in August last year, wearing down a rival who had the run of the race on the rail, and looking like a filly who should have even more to offer. You can put a line through her final start at Yarmouth, where she lost her action and was pulled up (was reportedly struck into) and she remains well handicapped on her return from nine months off.
Anghaam has a smart pedigree and didn't need to improve on last year's form to get off the mark at Haydock in April under an enterprising ride from the front. The third won next time out to give the form a boost, and Anghaam was well backed to follow up on handicap debut at Newmarket last time. She showed improved form to finish third and she's a half-sister to a smart performer who improved with age so may yet do better still.
Modestus is from an excellent family the yard knows well - is a half-brother to high-class Time Test - and he shaped with plenty of encouragement on debut over a mile and a quarter at this course last month. He was beaten over 13 lengths in fourth, but shaped better than the bare result, seeming to need the run for both fitness and experience, while soft ground probably didn't suit, either. Modestus is open to significant improvement now stepping up in trip and possesses the scope to do a lot better.
Smart Stat
Groom - 13:00 Salisbury
2 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Salisbury 8th Jun (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 June, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Roca Magica
|Morrooj
|Ascraeus
|Moonlighting
|Marchetti
|Foxy Femme
|Poets Eye
|Elegant Erin
Salisbury 8th Jun (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 June, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Anghaam
|Amy Beach
|Talbeyah
|Dromquinna
|Mirage Mac
Salisbury 8th Jun (1m4f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 June, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Franklet
|Auriferous
|Modestus
|Lord Marbury
|Vin Rouge
|Victoria Line
|Sharpenupabit