Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Fitzrovia - 15:30 Salisbury

Fitzrovia took advantage of a small drop in the weights at Bath last time, winning from 2 lb below his previous winning mark. That Bath success came in a race for apprentice riders, so Fitzrovia escapes a penalty and is able to run here off the same mark. Fitzrovia, a course-and-distance winner here last season, should go well with Andrea Atzeni taking over in the saddle.

No. 1 (4) Fitzrovia SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 59

Megallan - 16:05 Salisbury

Megallan got to within three-quarters of a length of Hurricane Lane in the Dante Stakes at York and that form looks strong given the winner has since landed the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris. Megallan failed to fire in the French Derby, but he had excuses as he was drawn wide and poorly placed as a result, and it's instead worth focusing on the form he showed in the Dante.

No. 9 (4) Megallan SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Encourage - 17:10 Salisbury

Encourage got off the mark at Newbury last month, doing well to overhaul a rival who had the run of the race out in front. He ran to a similar level when third at Nottingham last time, beating only one rival home but getting to within half a length of the winner. There was too much emphasis placed on speed in that contest and he is entitled to improve for this step up in trip.