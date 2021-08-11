To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Racing at Salisbury
There's high-quality racing at Salisbury on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Salisbury on Thursday.

Fitzrovia - 15:30 Salisbury

Fitzrovia took advantage of a small drop in the weights at Bath last time, winning from 2 lb below his previous winning mark. That Bath success came in a race for apprentice riders, so Fitzrovia escapes a penalty and is able to run here off the same mark. Fitzrovia, a course-and-distance winner here last season, should go well with Andrea Atzeni taking over in the saddle.

Megallan - 16:05 Salisbury

Megallan got to within three-quarters of a length of Hurricane Lane in the Dante Stakes at York and that form looks strong given the winner has since landed the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris. Megallan failed to fire in the French Derby, but he had excuses as he was drawn wide and poorly placed as a result, and it's instead worth focusing on the form he showed in the Dante.

Encourage - 17:10 Salisbury

Encourage got off the mark at Newbury last month, doing well to overhaul a rival who had the run of the race out in front. He ran to a similar level when third at Nottingham last time, beating only one rival home but getting to within half a length of the winner. There was too much emphasis placed on speed in that contest and he is entitled to improve for this step up in trip.


Smart Stat

Mistrix- 13:15 Salisbury
21% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at Salisbury

Recommended bets

Back Fitzrovia @ 4.03/1 in the 15:30 at Salisbury
Back Megallan @ 3.55/2 in the 16:05 at Salisbury
Back Encourage @ 4.03/1 in the 17:10 at Salisbury

Salisbury 12th Aug (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 August, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Incorrigible
Invincible Soldier
Fitzrovia
Sonnetina
Tawtheef
Girl From Ipanema
Woodcock
Rania
Magical Dragon
Redredrobin
Black Medick
Maykir
Jenson Benson
Amal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Salisbury 12th Aug (1m Grp 3)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 August, 4.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Solid Stone
Sir Busker
Accidental Agent
Mums Tipple
Duke Of Hazzard
Megallan
Palavecino
Perotto
Oh This Is Us
King Vega
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Salisbury 12th Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 August, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Encourage
Balearic
Zikany
Alpine Stroll
Zuraig
Stay Well
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips