- Trainer: Tony Carroll
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 1lbs
- OR: 86
Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Salisbury on Sunday.
"...she should benefit from this drop in trip..."
Timeform on Sunset Bay
Tom Marquand registered a sixth success aboard Rose Hip at Windsor last month and the pair can follow up here. She was well on top at the finish at Windsor, keeping on well to score by a length and a quarter, and a 4 lb rise in the weights should not stop her going close under favourable conditions (she won three times last season on ground deemed good to firm or faster by Timeform).
It didn't look like the handicapper had given Sunset Bay a generous opening mark but she shaped with plenty of promise in a competitive affair at York last month. She was only sixth but she appeared to find a mile on testing ground placing too much of an emphasis on stamina, so she should benefit from this drop in trip and sounder surface. It's early days in her career and she has more to offer.
George Bancroft - 17:10 Salisbury
George Bancroft is a potential improver now stepping up in trip on his handicap debut. He is certainly bred to appreciate middle-distances - he is by Derby winner Australia and there's also stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree - and he should find this a much more suitable test than what he has faced so far. The excellent form of trainer Roger Varian is another factor in his favour.
Smart Stat
Sunset Bay - 16:08 Salisbury
21% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at Salisbury
Recommended bets
Salisbury 13th Jun (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 13 June, 2.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|Beyond Equal
|Rose Hip
|Kool Moe Dee
|Newyorkstateofmind
|Lomu
|Coronation Cottage
Salisbury 13th Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 13 June, 4.08pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sunset Bay
|Kindred Spirit
|Fire In The Rain
|Trixie Waterbury
|Cirrus
|Global Acclaim
|Byzantia
|Coul Queen
|Neveyah
|Gurkha Girl
Salisbury 13th Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 13 June, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Alerta Roja
|Spirit Mixer
|Rhebus Road
|Tajdid
|George Bancroft
|Marsden Cross
|Where You At