Salisbury Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Rose Hip - 14:38 Salisbury

Tom Marquand registered a sixth success aboard Rose Hip at Windsor last month and the pair can follow up here. She was well on top at the finish at Windsor, keeping on well to score by a length and a quarter, and a 4 lb rise in the weights should not stop her going close under favourable conditions (she won three times last season on ground deemed good to firm or faster by Timeform).

No. 3 (4) Rose Hip SBK 11/5 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 86

Sunset Bay - 16:08 Salisbury

It didn't look like the handicapper had given Sunset Bay a generous opening mark but she shaped with plenty of promise in a competitive affair at York last month. She was only sixth but she appeared to find a mile on testing ground placing too much of an emphasis on stamina, so she should benefit from this drop in trip and sounder surface. It's early days in her career and she has more to offer.

No. 7 (4) Sunset Bay SBK 9/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 74

George Bancroft - 17:10 Salisbury

George Bancroft is a potential improver now stepping up in trip on his handicap debut. He is certainly bred to appreciate middle-distances - he is by Derby winner Australia and there's also stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree - and he should find this a much more suitable test than what he has faced so far. The excellent form of trainer Roger Varian is another factor in his favour.