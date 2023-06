NAP

Salisbury - 17:10 - Back Spring Fever

No. 4 (8) Spring Fever SBK 13/8 EXC 3 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 81

Spring Fever showed improved form when making a successful handicap debut at Redcar two weeks ago, proving well suited by the step up in trip as she asserted late on to win by a length and a quarter in comfortable fashion. The manner of that victory suggests she was full value for a 7 lb rise in the weights, arguably deserving a bit of extra credit having been forced to wait for a gap entering the final two furlongs. Still totally unexposed after just four starts, Spring Fever is fancied to take another step forward to make it two from two in handicaps.

NEXT BEST

Salisbury - 15:10 - Back Princess Naomi

No. 4 (1) Princess Naomi SBK 5/4 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Princess Naomi ran another solid race over this course and distance last month, filling the runner-up spot for the second start in a row since winning at Bath in April. She was beaten just a length and a quarter on the last occasion and that is proving a strong piece of form (winner and fourth both won next time). That suggests Princess Naomi could still be one step ahead of the handicapper from just a 2 lb higher mark, appealing as very much one to keep on the right side with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.