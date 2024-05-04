- Trainer: Rod Millman
- Jockey: Ross Coakley
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 2lbs
- OR: 74
Salisbury Racing Tips: Safari Dream to snap losing run
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Salisbury on Sunday.
A Salisbury Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Archie Watson
- Jockey: Miss Brodie Hampson
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: 60
Salisbury Nap - 15:20 - Back Safari Dream
Safari Dream endured a winless campaign last term but he fell in the weights as a consequence and showed enough at Windsor on Monday to suggest he's capable of snapping the losing sequence.
Safari Dream was beaten a neck and three-quarters of a length in third but may well have given the winner a race had he enjoyed a clear run and not been short of room inside the final couple of furlongs.
He's able to run off the same mark here and this looks like a good opportunity to return to winning ways.
Salisbury Next Best - 14:10 - Back Luna Magic
Luna Magic has hit the frame on her last three outings and produced her best effort this year when runner-up at Lingfield last time, offering encouragement that she's in good enough form to strike from a rating which is 1 lb higher than her last winning mark.
Luna Magic is a ten-year-old but her recent efforts suggest she retains her enthusiasm and she should be suited by the return to a venue where she goes especially well (is a three-time course winner).
She won this event in 2022 and ought to give another good account under Brodie Hampson who is one of the most experienced riders in the race.
