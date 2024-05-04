Salisbury Racing Tips: Safari Dream to snap losing run

A Salisbury Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Salisbury Nap - 15:20 - Back Safari Dream

No. 1 (3) Safari Dream (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 74

Safari Dream endured a winless campaign last term but he fell in the weights as a consequence and showed enough at Windsor on Monday to suggest he's capable of snapping the losing sequence.

Safari Dream was beaten a neck and three-quarters of a length in third but may well have given the winner a race had he enjoyed a clear run and not been short of room inside the final couple of furlongs.

He's able to run off the same mark here and this looks like a good opportunity to return to winning ways.

Back Safari Dream @ 13/82.63 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet here

Salisbury Next Best - 14:10 - Back Luna Magic

No. 3 (14) Luna Magic SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Miss Brodie Hampson

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 60

Luna Magic has hit the frame on her last three outings and produced her best effort this year when runner-up at Lingfield last time, offering encouragement that she's in good enough form to strike from a rating which is 1 lb higher than her last winning mark.

Luna Magic is a ten-year-old but her recent efforts suggest she retains her enthusiasm and she should be suited by the return to a venue where she goes especially well (is a three-time course winner).

She won this event in 2022 and ought to give another good account under Brodie Hampson who is one of the most experienced riders in the race.