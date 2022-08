NAP: Hat-trick beckons for Dal Mallart

Dal Mallart - 16:45 Salisbury

Dal Mallart has proved a different proposition since sent handicapping, winning three of her five starts in this sphere and promising to rate even higher still.

She was very easy to back but had no problem with a rise in class at Sandown last time, travelling well and easily moving to the front before asserting under a hand ride inside the final furlong.

That was in a four-runner event, so this small field shouldn't pose a problem, and she has been shaping as though she'll relish this step up to a mile and a half for some time now. Dal Mallart is 6 lb higher now, but is super progressive, and can take another step up the ladder now.

No. 3 (3) Dal Mallart EXC 1.1 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Commandment has more to offer

Commandment - 15:05 Salisbury

Commandment is building a solid record, not having to improve to resume winning ways in a minor event at Pontefract in June, but having a fair bit in hand, and she has performed with credit back in handicaps the last twice.

She was unsuited by a steady gallop at Yarmouth on her next start, but the form of that race has worked out, and she arguably run her best race to date when only narrowly beaten by a thriving course specialist back at Pontefract last week.

Commandment shapes as though ready for another try at seven furlongs, but she remains fairly treated from the same mark, and may be able to get away with it in this field.

No. 3 (5) Commandment (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 78

EACH WAY: Damascus Finish is well weighted

Damascus Finish - 15:40 Salisbury

Damascus Finish remains a maiden, but he has bits and pieces of form that make him look well handicapped here, particularly his efforts last season.

He was well backed on his return and handicap debut at Southwell in February, but he was disappointing on the whole, but his two best efforts since have come when sporting cheekpieces, so it is interesting they return now. The booking of Tom Marquand is another positive and this looks easier than the races he has been contesting.