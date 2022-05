NAP: Viadelamore is still very interesting

Viadelamore - 14:05 Salisbury

Viadelamore showed improved form when making a successful handicap debut at Redcar two weeks ago, hitting the front two furlongs out and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by a length and a half. That was also his first start for six months (gelded in the interim) and there should be lots more to come from him as he progresses through his three-year-old season. With that in mind, Viadelamore is fancied to defy a 5 lb rise in the weights to go in again here.

No. 3 (1) Viadelamore (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: Naval College is one to note

Naval College - 14:35 Salisbury

Naval College shaped with plenty of promise when fourth on his debut at Nottingham last month, coming from a long way back under a hands-and-heels ride to pass the post only four and a half lengths behind the winner. That form puts him right in the mix here and the large 'P' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to make above-average improvement with the experience under his belt. He is from a good family and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 7 (5) Naval College SBK 9/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Pay attention to Loudspeaker

Loudspeaker - 15:45 Salisbury

Loudspeaker took a step forward when fourth on his handicap debut at Beverley last month, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten just a length and a half. Admittedly, he didn't look entirely straightforward under pressure (hung right from two furlongs out), but the way he came home suggests the step up to a mile and a half here will play to his strengths. Still relatively unexposed after just four starts, he is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 72.