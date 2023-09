A Salisbury NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Salisbury NAP - 15:40 - Back Miaharris

No. 7 (15) Miaharris SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Miaharris created a sparkling impression when winning on debut at Sandown in July, quickening three and a quarter lengths clear of her rivals in the style of a smart prospect, and she followed up in listed company a Newbury last month, doing remarkably well to get up in the final stride after overcoming trouble in running and signs of inexperience.

Both of those starts came over five furlongs but the strength Miaharris showed at the finish at Newbury suggests she will have no problem coping with the extra furlong, and she remains capable of better when getting a clear shot at things. She's an exciting filly and can take the next step up the ladder and extend her unbeaten record to three.

Salisbury Next Best - 17:15 - Back Alice Knyvet

No. 6 (7) Alice Knyvet SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

Alice Knyvet is bred to be at least useful - she's out of a half-sister to St Leger winner Logician - and she arrives here on the up.

She shaped as if amiss when tailed off on her handicap debut in June but quickly got back on track at Bath the following month, keeping on well in that mile handicap and only missing out by a neck.

She built on that effort to get off the mark over an extended mile at Leicester last month, sticking to her task well to see off a determined rival, and her profile and pedigree suggest she could still have a bit more to offer, especially now tackling a mile and a quarter for the first time. She still appeals as being on a fair mark after edging up 3 lb for her win last time.