NAP

Gasman - 15:50 Salisbury

Gasman finished nearer last than first on his first three starts last year, but he was much stronger in the market for his handicap debut at Lingfield in January, and in turn showed much improved form.

He bumped into one on that occasion who went on to win again next time, while Gasman also wasn't as well positioned as the winner, doing all of his best work at the finish having been asked to come from the rear.

It was disappointing that he wasn't able to build on that effort last time, but he still looks a raw horse who has the potential for better. Gasman has since been picked up by new connections, undergone a gelding operation, and represents a yard in form, so there is reason to think a much better showing is on the cards now.

No. 6 (9) Gasman (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 1.67 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST

Vega Sicilia - 16:20 Salisbury

Vega Sicilia found a bit of improvement when opening his account at Wolverhampton in December, beating an unexposed Sir Michael Stoute filly, and while he has been expensive to follow in handicaps since, he has shaped particularly well on a number of occasions.

He has bumped into some useful types along the way, too, and is best not judged too harshly on his latest run at Lingfield where he was unsuited by how the race developed, ridden patiently when it paid to be near the pace. The return to turf won't be a problem, as shouldn't be the forecast easy surface, and he may have a bit too much class for these rivals.

No. 1 (9) Vega Sicilia SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

EACH WAY

Snuggle - 14:10 Salisbury

Ed Walker won this race 12 months ago and of his two runners in this year's renewal it is the bigger-priced Snuggle who makes a fair bit of appeal.

He has more experience than the majority of these, and went very close to opening his account on return and handicap debut at Lingfield in February, doing especially well to finish as close as he did given he came from the rear of the field in a muddling contest.

Snuggle hasn't gone on from that effort as expected in a couple of minor events since, but he looks interesting now back in a handicap from the same mark in a race which should be run to suit, while easy ground also isn't a problem for him.