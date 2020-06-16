Royal Ascot Lay Bets: Frankie's Frankel filly's Frankly worth opposing on opening day

The media and punters alike love John Gosden. "You oppose him at your peril" is the kind of advice you hear on the track and in the betting shop.

Well, there is no denying the guy is top trainer based on prize money won and has a 28% winners-to-runners strike rate that Mark Johnston can only dream of.

The flip side is that 72% of his runners do not pass the post first, so for laying purposes we need to pinpoint which won't win today. The Frankel filly, Frankly Darling, in the Ribblesdale Stakes at 14:25 is one that caught my eye. More than that, she jumped off the page.

Favourite's odds assume massive improvement

The well-touted Newcastle maiden winner is [2.62] favourite, yet has achieved less than her stablemate Miss Yoda who is four times her odds.

Ranking the runners on their official ratings, Frankie Dettori's mount (on 90) comes in sixth. Miss Yoda, who won the recent Lingfield Oaks trial, is 102, Born With Pride is 100 and Passion, Golden Lips and West End Girl are all rated 99.

Aidan O'Brien has won three of the last six runnings and the two he runs here are both likely to improve with age. Passion is a full sister to Capri who won the Irish Derby and St Leger. Ennistymon has four siblings that were rated between 116 and 104, so she could be capable of a good deal more than she has shown in her two maidens.

It is only fair to point out that Star Catcher - the same colours, trainer and jockey - improved 14lb to win last year's Ribblesdale. She then won the Irish Oaks and the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, so Gosden and Dettori clearly know what is required. They may well have another budding star on their hands but at the prices she is worth taking on.

Drop to a mile could trip Terebellum up

Sticking with Gosden and Dettori, Terebellum looks a good place lay in the Queen Anne Stakes over a mile at 13:50. The daughter of Sea The Stars has only raced over 10 furlongs so far and was unplaced the only time that she took part in a Group One.

You would expect her to have her work cut out to figure against 13 winning milers, four of which have won over course and distance.

Terebellum was originally put in at 12/1 but is now 7/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook. The double-figure odds are a true reflection of her form in Group Two races. Her current price overstates the Frankie factor.

On our side, we have the favourite Circus Maximus who won the Group One St James's Palace Stakes 12 months ago; Duke Of Hazzard winner of his last three, all over a mile; Mustashry winner of the Group One Lockinge Stakes; the 2018 1,000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook; and several other Group winners. You can read Timeform on all the Queen Anne Stakes runners here.

Battaash bids for first Royal win at fourth attempt

The King's Stand Stakes at 15:35 has been a graveyard for favourites in the last 10 years. Not a single one has won. With that in mind, let's lay the two Charlie Hills runners - Battaash for a win and, for good measure, Equilateral for a place.

Hills is in terrible form. Just two of his 33 runners since racing resumed have won. If you had put a tenner on all his runners in the last five years, you'd have lost £4,890. Take away his three-year-olds on the all-weather and you'd have done £5,000+.

Battaash could well come to his rescue as he is the fastest horse in Europe over five furlongs - when he puts his mind to it. He has twice finished runner-up to Blue Point in the King's Stand and with that horse now at stud, he should find this race a breeze.

No. 1 (10) Battaash (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.96 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: - Form: 144/12110-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/10/19 Longchamp 14/16 Flat 4f 214y Gd/sft 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley 2 23/08/19 York Nunthorpe 1/11 Flat 5f Firm 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley 2.79 02/08/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 1.27 18/06/19 Ascot King's Stand 2/12 Flat 5f Good 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 3 25/05/19 Haydock Park 1/6 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 1.99 07/10/18 Longchamp 4/16 Flat 4f 214y Good 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley 2.36 24/08/18 York 4/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley 1.82 03/08/18 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 1.83 19/06/18 Ascot King's Stand 2/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 3.48 26/05/18 Haydock Park 1/11 Flat 5f Firm 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 2.15 01/10/17 Chantilly 1/13 Flat 4f 214y Gd/sft 9st 11lbs Jim Crowley - 25/08/17 York Nunthorpe 4/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 9lbs Jim Crowley 4.82 04/08/17 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 5f Soft 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 5.85 08/07/17 Sandown Park 1/10 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 3.65 17/06/17 Sandown Park 1/9 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Dane O'Neill 14.86 07/10/16 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Paul Hanagan 10.5 23/09/16 Haydock Park 3/15 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 13.01 07/09/16 Doncaster 3/5 Flat 6f Good 8st 13lbs Dane O'Neill 7.8 14/06/16 Ascot Windsor Castle 12/22 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Paul Hanagan 21.94 18/05/16 Bath 1/9 Flat 5f 11y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Michael J. M. Murphy 21.47

However, that is what we all thought ahead of the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp last October. No Blue Point, the race was his for the taking and he started odds-on only to finish 14th of 16, 18 lengths behind the 12.8/1 winner Glass Slippers.

Battaash, who was unplaced in the Windsor Castle Stakes here as a two-year-old, was well into his fourth campaign before he won his one and only Group One sprint in England. Should he really be odds-on for this race, given he is up against Glass Slippers again?

His stablemate, Equilateral, is third in the betting following a good start to the year in Dubai. His supporters are hoping that he can carry on where he left off at Meydan when second to Waady in a Group Two in February.

As a layer, there are plenty of positives. Equilateral was rated 105 on his UK form at the end of last year, which would make him an also-ran in this Group 1 contest. He was seventh in the King's Stand 12 months ago and 12th in the Commonwealth Cup in 2018. He has made the frame in two Group 3 races but has finished nearer last than first in all his Group 1 and 2 contests, other than at the one Meydan.

Liberty Beach, Tis Marvellous. Sergei Prokofiev and Kurious are all capable of finishing ahead of Equilateral on their day, so James Doyle's mount is worth laying for a place.