Royal Ascot Day Two: Best bets from our experts for Wednesday

- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
It's day two at Royal Ascot and, while the weather remains unpredictable, our tipsters and ambassadors have strong views about which runners you should be following. We round them up here...
Ryan Moore: "I would like to think that my colt Japan just about sets the form standard in the 15:00 today."
A competitive Group 1, as well as other hard-to-call races, is on Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore's mind as he discusses his rides on Wednesday.
Ryan, who won well on Circus Maximus on Day 1, says: "Just the seven runners in the 15:00, but a lot of depth, full of proven Group 1 winners and improvers like Lord North. But I would like to think that my colt Japan just about sets the form standard."
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7.8
|21/08/19
|York Juddmonte International
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7
|14/07/19
|Longchamp
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|21/06/19
|Ascot King Edward VII Stakes
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.59
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs Derby
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|42.68
|16/05/19
|York Dante
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|13.5
|30/09/18
|Naas
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|8.2
|12/09/18
|Listowel
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.5
|01/09/18
|Curragh
|7/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|13.82
Tony Calvin's six bets for Day 2
After landing the 14/1 winner of the last on Day 1, Tony Calvin returns with a further six to back on Wednesday, including
Montatham.
Dual winner of novice events last year and took form to a new level when landing a 1m Newmarket handicap in good style on return 11 days ago. Up 8 lb but he's lightly-raced and remains with potential.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.05
|19/11/19
|Kempton Park
|4/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3.34
|14/10/19
|Musselburgh
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Heavy
|8st 9lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|4.9
|18/09/19
|Yarmouth
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.22
|31/08/19
|Beverley
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.34
|16/08/19
|Thirsk
|1/6
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|1.42
|26/10/18
|Newbury
|3/16
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8
"I know he is one of a few similar types in here but he really did bolt up at Newmarket on his reappearance, despite having to be manoeuvred to the outside to see daylight," writes our man.
"An 8lb rise was perfectly justified given the manner in which he was unleashed late on, scoring in a very good time. Indeed, it was needed for him to get into this race and he is proven on fast and soft terrain."
Prince of Wales's Stakes Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and pick out their 1-2-3...
Timeform say: "Headman is open to more improvement and worth another chance at this level..."
Went from strength to strength last term, winning a very good Newbury handicap and 2 Group 3s in France over this trip. Not seen to best effect in the Irish Champion final start and has more to offer.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/09/19
|Leopardstown
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Jason Watson
|8.11
|15/08/19
|Deauville
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|-
|30/06/19
|Saint-Cloud
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|-
|18/05/19
|Newbury
|1/15
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Watson
|14.76
|12/04/19
|Newbury
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|14
|21/11/18
|Kempton Park
|2/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|1.49
|01/11/18
|Newcastle
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|1.87
Three to oppose in the place markets on Day 2
Lay bet specialist Patrick Weaver returns with his fancied horses to oppose at short prices on Wednesday, including Mighty Gurkha in the 16:10.
"Hollie Doyle's mount played up behind the stalls at Lingfield but jumped out well and made all, going clear to win by seven and a half lengths. It was an impressive start but he may have beaten trees. He was 8/15 to make a winning debut, which tells you as much about the weakness of the opposition as it does about Mighty Gurkha's work at home," writes Patrick.
"Another factor when opting for this colt as a place lay is that the distance of the Lingfield race was six furlongs. Racing over five is a different thing altogether and all the other UK-trained winners - Victory Heights, Yazaman, Macho Pride, Muker and Stay Smart- won over the minimum trip."
Racing...Only Bettor Day 2 Preview
Listen to Gary O'Brien, Kevin Blake and our very own Barry Orr as they run through the highlights from Day 1 of Royal Ascot and look forward to Wednesday's card where Japan takes centre stage in the Prince of Wales. Well worth half an hour of your time...
Royal Ascot 17th Jun (1m2f Grp1)
Wednesday 17 June, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Japan
|Addeybb
|Headman
|Lord North
|Barney Roy
|Mehdaayih
|Bangkok
Proved a high-class 3-y-o, winning the King Edward VII here, Grand Prix de Paris and Juddmonte before a mighty effort in fourth in the Arc. Might not have reached his peak and the one to beat here.