Royal Ascot Day Two: Best bets from our experts for Wednesday

Ryan Moore on his Day 2 Rides

A competitive Group 1, as well as other hard-to-call races, is on Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore's mind as he discusses his rides on Wednesday.

Ryan, who won well on Circus Maximus on Day 1, says: "Just the seven runners in the 15:00, but a lot of depth, full of proven Group 1 winners and improvers like Lord North. But I would like to think that my colt Japan just about sets the form standard."

No. 5 (5) Japan SBK 5/4 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 11/431114-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/10/19 Longchamp 4/12 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7.8 21/08/19 York Juddmonte International 1/9 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7 14/07/19 Longchamp 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore - 21/06/19 Ascot King Edward VII Stakes 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.59 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 3/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 42.68 16/05/19 York Dante 4/8 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 13.5 30/09/18 Naas 1/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Seamie Heffernan 8.2 12/09/18 Listowel 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.5 01/09/18 Curragh 7/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 13.82

Tony Calvin's six bets for Day 2

After landing the 14/1 winner of the last on Day 1, Tony Calvin returns with a further six to back on Wednesday, including

Montatham.

No. 22 (5) Montatham SBK 6/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 97 Form: 3/11324-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 4.05 19/11/19 Kempton Park 4/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 3.34 14/10/19 Musselburgh 2/9 Flat 7f 33y Heavy 8st 9lbs Paul Hanagan 4.9 18/09/19 Yarmouth 3/5 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 4.22 31/08/19 Beverley 1/7 Flat 7f 96y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 1.34 16/08/19 Thirsk 1/6 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 2lbs Paul Hanagan 1.42 26/10/18 Newbury 3/16 Flat 6f 110y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 8

"I know he is one of a few similar types in here but he really did bolt up at Newmarket on his reappearance, despite having to be manoeuvred to the outside to see daylight," writes our man.

"An 8lb rise was perfectly justified given the manner in which he was unleashed late on, scoring in a very good time. Indeed, it was needed for him to get into this race and he is proven on fast and soft terrain."

Prince of Wales's Stakes Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and pick out their 1-2-3...

Timeform say: "Headman is open to more improvement and worth another chance at this level..."

No. 4 (3) Headman SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 12/61115-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/09/19 Leopardstown 5/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 1lbs Jason Watson 8.11 15/08/19 Deauville 1/5 Flat 1m 1f 207y Soft 9st 2lbs Jason Watson - 30/06/19 Saint-Cloud 1/6 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 0lbs Jason Watson - 18/05/19 Newbury 1/15 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 7lbs Jason Watson 14.76 12/04/19 Newbury 6/9 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 2lbs Jason Watson 14 21/11/18 Kempton Park 2/13 Flat 7f Slow 9st 9lbs Kieran Shoemark 1.49 01/11/18 Newcastle 1/5 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 2lbs Kieran Shoemark 1.87

Three to oppose in the place markets on Day 2

Lay bet specialist Patrick Weaver returns with his fancied horses to oppose at short prices on Wednesday, including Mighty Gurkha in the 16:10.

"Hollie Doyle's mount played up behind the stalls at Lingfield but jumped out well and made all, going clear to win by seven and a half lengths. It was an impressive start but he may have beaten trees. He was 8/15 to make a winning debut, which tells you as much about the weakness of the opposition as it does about Mighty Gurkha's work at home," writes Patrick.

"Another factor when opting for this colt as a place lay is that the distance of the Lingfield race was six furlongs. Racing over five is a different thing altogether and all the other UK-trained winners - Victory Heights, Yazaman, Macho Pride, Muker and Stay Smart- won over the minimum trip."

Racing...Only Bettor Day 2 Preview

Listen to Gary O'Brien, Kevin Blake and our very own Barry Orr as they run through the highlights from Day 1 of Royal Ascot and look forward to Wednesday's card where Japan takes centre stage in the Prince of Wales. Well worth half an hour of your time...