Royal Ascot Day Four: Best bets from our experts for Friday

Runners and riders in the stalls at Royal Ascot 2020
Friday at Royal Ascot is Commonwealth Cup day
It's Commonwealth Cup day at Royal Ascot and our experts are sharing their tips and insight on every race on the card as they aim to make it a fantastic Friday...

"Lope Y Fernandez has a lot going for him, including that course form when chasing home Pinatubo in the Chesham last year... "

Ryan Moore's Day 4 Rides

Day four at Royal Ascot sees Ryan Moore with another strong book of rides, including Anthony Van Dyck and Lope Y Fernandez in two of the afternoon's Group races.

Ryan says: "Lope Y Fernandez has a lot going for him. He has that course form when chasing home Pinatubo in the Chesham last year, and I thought he shaped as though stepping back down to 6f would really suit him after his third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas."

Understandably no match for Pinatubo in last year's Chesham/Vintage Stakes but did gain second win in Group 3 Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh. Excellent third in Irish 2000 Guineas a week ago.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/06/20 Curragh 3/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 6.73
28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Middle Park 6/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 9.86
30/08/19 Curragh 1/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 2.59
30/07/19 Goodwood 3/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 6.2
22/06/19 Ascot Chesham Stakes 2/14 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 2.36
07/06/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.22

Tony Calvin's Royal Ascot Day 4 Tips

Commonwealth Cup day looks a tricky punting card says Tony Calvin, but our man still has a trio of bets for Friday at Royal Ascot as he looks to build on a superb Thursday of tipping, with winners at [20.0] and 16/1.

Tony says: "Lipizzaner could be worth a small tickle at [7.0] or bigger in the Norfolk Stakes at 14:25."

Yet to get off the mark in two outings but impressed with the way he quickened to lead when eventually second at Naas 11 days ago. Drop in trip should help and he has more experience than most.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
08/06/20 Naas 2/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 1.84
23/03/20 Naas 2/7 Flat 5f Heavy 9st 7lbs Seamie Heffernan 3.21

Commonwealth Cup Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and pick out their 1-2-3.

Timeform say: "Pierre Lapin is half-brother to top-class sprinter Harry Angel, who was second in this race in 2017. Maintained unbeaten record with a bit to spare in Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes and he's sure to make a better three-year-old."

Half-brother to top-class sprinter Harry Angel, who was second in this in 2017. Maintained unbeaten record with a bit to spare in Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes and he's sure to make a better 3-y-o.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
21/09/19 Newbury Mill Reef 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 3.48
24/05/19 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs David Egan 2.18

Royal Ascot Day 4 Lays: Three to take on during Friday afternoon

There are some wide open races on day four of Royal Ascot so Patrick Weaver has gone to the place markets to take on a trio of fancied runners, including a horse making it's seasonal debut in the last, with our man saying, "Had he had a run in the last 10 months, I might have thought twice about putting him up but it is a huge ask to win off such a high rating after such a long absence."

Racing...Only Bettor Day 4 Preview

In our latest daily racing podcast, Barry Orr and Kevin Blake join Gary O'Brien to reflect on a thrilling Thursday and celebrate the champion that is Stradivarius. They also look forward to Friday's card and have some nice best bets for the day.

Check out Betfair's video guide to Ascot, in association with Timeform...

Market rules

Max Liu,

