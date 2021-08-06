- Trainer: Jim Goldie
- Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
- Age: 8
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 116
Rose of Lancaster Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.
"...he can make another successful climb up the ladder..."
Timeform on Real World
Rose of Lancaster Stakes
16:10 Haydock, Saturday
Live on ITV4
1. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/Paul Mulrennan)
Very smart veteran who has looked better than ever when winning Group 3/listed race at Sandown this season. Just failed in Glorious Stakes at Goodwood last week and respected despite 3 lb penalty.
2. Forest of Dean (John & Thady Gosden/Robert Havlin)
Took form up another notch on AW this year, winning the Lingfield Winter Derby. However, ran poorly in listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and 3 lb penalty makes life difficult.
3. Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton/Hollie Doyle)
Won pair of Group 3s over this trip last summer, including this race when allowed a soft lead. Just the one respectable effort so far this term but freshened up since.
4. Majestic Dawn (Paul & Oliver Cole/Jim Crowley)
Seen to good effect when landing last year's Cambridgeshire (blinkered first time). Backed that form up in defeat both starts this season but bit to find at this level.
5. Palavecino (Brian Meehan/Martin Dwyer)
Progressed well in handicaps last season, winning 4 times at up to 12f. Good efforts in Easter Classic and Huxley Stakes but below best in Wolferton at Royal Ascot since and this is another tough ask.
6. Real World (Saeed bin Suroor/Marco Ghiani)
Useful operator on AW and done much better on turf, taking marked step forward when impressively landing Royal Hunt Cup and backing that up in listed race at Newbury (10f). Potentially high class.
7. Stormy Antarctic (Ed Walker/Richard Kingscote)
Chased home Solid Stone on the other side of the track at Windsor before resuming winning ways in 4-runner Goodwood listed race over this trip 77 days ago. Could figure.
8. Fancy Man (Richard Hannon/Pat Dobbs)
Form of 1m listed win here on final 2-y-o start has worked out very well and excuses either side of a promising run in the Chester Vase. Good chance we haven't seen the best of him yet.
9. Foxes Tales (Andrew Balding/Silvestre de Sousa)
Has improved with each run and was most impressive when landing a handicap at Royal Ascot. Smart form when only just denied under top weight at Newmarket since and looks ready for this level now.
Timeform Analyst's Verdict
He may be running in his first pattern event, but it would come as no surprise if Real World was competing in Group 1s before the season is out given his rate of progress and he can make another successful climb up the ladder. Foxes Tales is a 3-y-o firmly on the upgrade and he rates the biggest threat ahead of the admirable veteran Euchen Glen.
1. Real World
2. Foxes Tales
3. Euchen Glen
Recommended bets
Haydock 7th Aug (1m2f Grp3)Show Hide
Saturday 7 August, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Real World
|Euchen Glen
|Foxes Tales
|Extra Elusive
|Stormy Antarctic
|Majestic Dawn
|Fancy Man
|Palavecino
|Forest of Dean
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today