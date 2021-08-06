Rose of Lancaster Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Rose of Lancaster Stakes

16:10 Haydock, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/Paul Mulrennan)

Very smart veteran who has looked better than ever when winning Group 3/listed race at Sandown this season. Just failed in Glorious Stakes at Goodwood last week and respected despite 3 lb penalty.

No. 1 (2) Euchen Glen SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 116

2. Forest of Dean (John & Thady Gosden/Robert Havlin)

Took form up another notch on AW this year, winning the Lingfield Winter Derby. However, ran poorly in listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and 3 lb penalty makes life difficult.

3. Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton/Hollie Doyle)

Won pair of Group 3s over this trip last summer, including this race when allowed a soft lead. Just the one respectable effort so far this term but freshened up since.

4. Majestic Dawn (Paul & Oliver Cole/Jim Crowley)

Seen to good effect when landing last year's Cambridgeshire (blinkered first time). Backed that form up in defeat both starts this season but bit to find at this level.

5. Palavecino (Brian Meehan/Martin Dwyer)

Progressed well in handicaps last season, winning 4 times at up to 12f. Good efforts in Easter Classic and Huxley Stakes but below best in Wolferton at Royal Ascot since and this is another tough ask.

6. Real World (Saeed bin Suroor/Marco Ghiani)

Useful operator on AW and done much better on turf, taking marked step forward when impressively landing Royal Hunt Cup and backing that up in listed race at Newbury (10f). Potentially high class.

No. 6 (8) Real World (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 116

7. Stormy Antarctic (Ed Walker/Richard Kingscote)

Chased home Solid Stone on the other side of the track at Windsor before resuming winning ways in 4-runner Goodwood listed race over this trip 77 days ago. Could figure.

8. Fancy Man (Richard Hannon/Pat Dobbs)

Form of 1m listed win here on final 2-y-o start has worked out very well and excuses either side of a promising run in the Chester Vase. Good chance we haven't seen the best of him yet.

9. Foxes Tales (Andrew Balding/Silvestre de Sousa)

Has improved with each run and was most impressive when landing a handicap at Royal Ascot. Smart form when only just denied under top weight at Newmarket since and looks ready for this level now.