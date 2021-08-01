- Trainer: Ben Haslam
- Jockey: Harrison Shaw
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: 81
Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform kick off the week with their choice of the three best bets from the meeting at Ripon on Monday...
Macho Pride put up a career-best effort when successful at Haydock last month and he still looks well treated after a 6 lb rise in the weights. Macho Pride was well on top at the finish at Haydock, passing the post with a two-and-a-quarter-length advantage, and he could have be a bit more to offer.
Big Boy Bobby was in need of the run when beating only one home on his return at Salisbury in May but there was a lot more to like about his runner-up effort at Nottingham last time. Big Boy Bobby still didn't look the finished article when put under pressure, but he is entitled to progress for that experience and it was encouraging how he pulled clear of the third. He has a bigger effort in his locker.
Sudona has been below her best the last twice, but she had run well when third at Pontefract in May and will be tough to beat if reproducing that form. She has been given a chance by the handicapper and is now 1 lb below her last winning mark, while she also tackles slightly lesser company.
Smart Stat
Morty - 14:32 Ripon
3 - David O'Meara's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Recommended bets
Ripon 2nd Aug (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 2 August, 3.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|Intrinsic Bond
|Macho Pride
|Gale Force Maya
|Paws For Thought
|Fortamour
|Bossipop
Ripon 2nd Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 2 August, 4.12pm
|Back
|Lay
|Briardale
|Big Boy Bobby
|Rum Runner
|Yorkshire Lady
|Delph Crescent
|Myristica
|Art Dealer
|Wild Thunder
Ripon 2nd Aug (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 2 August, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ascot Day
|Act Of Magic
|Sudona
|Sweet Dime
|Firewater