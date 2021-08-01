Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Macho Pride - 15:42 Ripon

Macho Pride put up a career-best effort when successful at Haydock last month and he still looks well treated after a 6 lb rise in the weights. Macho Pride was well on top at the finish at Haydock, passing the post with a two-and-a-quarter-length advantage, and he could have be a bit more to offer.

No. 6 (4) Macho Pride (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 81

Big Boy Bobby - 16:12 Ripon

Big Boy Bobby was in need of the run when beating only one home on his return at Salisbury in May but there was a lot more to like about his runner-up effort at Nottingham last time. Big Boy Bobby still didn't look the finished article when put under pressure, but he is entitled to progress for that experience and it was encouraging how he pulled clear of the third. He has a bigger effort in his locker.

No. 4 (6) Big Boy Bobby (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 77

Sudona - 17:20 Ripon

Sudona has been below her best the last twice, but she had run well when third at Pontefract in May and will be tough to beat if reproducing that form. She has been given a chance by the handicapper and is now 1 lb below her last winning mark, while she also tackles slightly lesser company.