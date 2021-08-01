To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Horse racing at Ripon
There's a good card at Ripon on Monday

Timeform kick off the week with their choice of the three best bets from the meeting at Ripon on Monday...

Macho Pride - 15:42 Ripon

Macho Pride put up a career-best effort when successful at Haydock last month and he still looks well treated after a 6 lb rise in the weights. Macho Pride was well on top at the finish at Haydock, passing the post with a two-and-a-quarter-length advantage, and he could have be a bit more to offer.

Big Boy Bobby - 16:12 Ripon

Big Boy Bobby was in need of the run when beating only one home on his return at Salisbury in May but there was a lot more to like about his runner-up effort at Nottingham last time. Big Boy Bobby still didn't look the finished article when put under pressure, but he is entitled to progress for that experience and it was encouraging how he pulled clear of the third. He has a bigger effort in his locker.

Sudona - 17:20 Ripon

Sudona has been below her best the last twice, but she had run well when third at Pontefract in May and will be tough to beat if reproducing that form. She has been given a chance by the handicapper and is now 1 lb below her last winning mark, while she also tackles slightly lesser company.


Smart Stat

Morty - 14:32 Ripon
3 - David O'Meara's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Macho Pride @ 3.814/5 in the 15:42 at Ripon
Back Big Boy Bobby @ 4.03/1 in the 16:12 at Ripon
Back Sudona @ 4.03/1 in the 17:20 at Ripon

