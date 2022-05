NAP: Haunted Dream has a big shout

Haunted Dream - 15:10 Ripon

Haunted Dream showed useful form when filling the runner-up spot at Newmarket on Thursday, running at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before. He pulled clear with the progressive favourite and the first two were separated by just half a length at the line. Haunted Dream can race from the same mark here and it goes without saying that he is potentially well treated if running up to his best after just three days off.

No. 2 (4) Haunted Dream (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Stick with Benadalid at beloved Ripon

Benadalid - 15:40 Ripon

Benadalid returned to form when finding one too good on his latest outing at Doncaster, staying on well in the final furlong to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner. That was a solid effort given that the race wasn't run to suit (would have benefited from a stronger gallop) and it was certainly a step back in the right direction. He is still 4 lb below his last winning mark and this looks a good opportunity for him to gain a fifth career success at Ripon.

No. 6 (6) Benadalid SBK 7/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Chris Fairhurst

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY: High Security has solid claims

High Security - 14:10 Ripon

High Security again ran creditably when finishing third at Beverley on Tuesday, racing closer to the strong gallop than ideal and sticking to his task well under the circumstances to be beaten less than three lengths. This will be a quick turnaround, but he is clearly on a good mark and another big run seems assured if he doesn't do too much too soon this time.