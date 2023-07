NAP

Ripon - 19:55 - Back Baryshnikov

No. 1 (9) Baryshnikov SBK 7/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 90

Baryshnikov has been shaping well of late - he's been placed on his last three starts - and he looked unlucky not to score over this course and distance on his penultimate start when denied by just a nose nose after being denied a clear run and then finishing well from off a steady gallop.

A lack of pace in the race also counted against him when third at Redcar last time as Baryshnikov, who looked unsuited by the drop back to a mile, was unable to get on terms with the front pair but did some good late work, leaving the impression that he remains one to be very positive about. The step back up in trip here will suit, while form figures of 122 at this venue highlights his effectiveness on this undulating track.

NEXT BEST

Ripon - 19:20 - Back Cosmos Raj

No. 3 (8) Cosmos Raj SBK 10/3 EXC 1.1 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 69

Cosmos Raj goes well at Ripon - he's a dual course winner - and he turned in his best effort of the season when runner-up in a mile-and-a-quarter handicap here last month, impressing with how well he travelled through that contest and offering encouragement that he's ready to cash in on a falling mark.

Cosmos Raj, who has been eased 1 lb since his latest effort, is now 8 lb below the mark he defied here last season and can snap that losing run that stretches back to last August.