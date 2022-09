NAP: Western Stars can win again

Western Stars - 15:28 Redcar

Western Stars made his debut in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket, which has worked out incredibly well, and bumped into another above-average sort on his next start at Ayr.

He was a little underwhelming at Musselburgh next time but showed improved form when opening his account on handicap debut at Pontefract in June where he proved very strong at the finish to comfortably beat the reopposing Cosmos Raj. The selection is slightly worse off at the weights with that rival now, but remains with more potential and is taken to confirm that form under conditions which shouldn't be a problem.

No. 3 (3) Western Stars (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST: As If By Chance still in top form

As If By Chance - 16:03 Redcar

As If By Chance has shown improved form since being fitted with a visor this year, winning handicaps at Nottingham and Thirsk, and he left the impression he has even more to offer when runner-up over course and distance last time.

What has become a customary tardy start put him on the backfoot and he didn't get the clearest run through on that occasion, either, but he was closing on the winner all the way to the line and this past course and distance winner is a horse to remain positive about despite his tendency to give away ground leaving the stalls.

No. 6 (16) As If By Chance SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

EACH WAY: By Your Side can come on for recent outing

By Your Side - 13:43 Redcar

By Your Side won back-to-back races under similar conditions to what he will face here at Windsor and Yarmouth earlier this season and he left the impression he was in need of the run on his return from 10 weeks off at Yarmouth 16 days ago.

He failed to settle in the early stages on that occasion and started to fade once the tempo quickened around two furlongs from home. By Your Side is entitled to come on for that outing now and he remains on a mark he should be competitive from.