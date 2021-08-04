- Trainer: William Haggas
- Jockey: Adam Farragher
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 85
Redcar Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Redcar on Thursday...
"...still has untapped potential granted a stiff test at the trip..."
Timeform on De Mazzaro
Sweet Believer is improving all the time and could hardly have been more impressive when doubling her career tally over this course and distance eight days ago. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, she was produced to lead entering the final two furlongs and quickly asserted to win by four and a quarter lengths with any amount in hand. She may yet have more to offer after only six starts and is fancied to defy a 6 lb penalty to complete the hat-trick.
Bashosh followed up his debut success in good style at Doncaster last time, overcoming a pace bias to land the spoils by half a length (value for extra). He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 91. After all, that looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to further progress. He can extend his winning sequence to three on the way to bigger and better things.
De Mazzaro has been on a roll since joining Tristan Davidson, winning both his starts following an encouraging debut for the yard at Beverley in June. There was plenty to like about his latest victory at Nottingham, digging deep under pressure to get the verdict by a head. He still has untapped potential granted a stiff test at the trip, so there is no reason why he shouldn't give another good account from only 3 lb higher in the weights.
Smart Stat
SWEET BELIEVER - 14:50 Redcar
23% - William Haggas' strike rate in mid season
Recommended bets
Redcar 5th Aug (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 5 August, 2.50pm
Redcar 5th Aug (1m2f Hcap)
Thursday 5 August, 4.20pm
Thursday 5 August, 4.20pm
Redcar 5th Aug (1m6f Hcap)
Thursday 5 August, 4.53pm
Thursday 5 August, 4.53pm
