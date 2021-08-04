To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Redcar Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Redcar on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Redcar on Thursday...

"...still has untapped potential granted a stiff test at the trip..."

Timeform on De Mazzaro

Sweet Believer - 14:50 Redcar

Sweet Believer is improving all the time and could hardly have been more impressive when doubling her career tally over this course and distance eight days ago. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, she was produced to lead entering the final two furlongs and quickly asserted to win by four and a quarter lengths with any amount in hand. She may yet have more to offer after only six starts and is fancied to defy a 6 lb penalty to complete the hat-trick.

Bashosh - 16:20 Redcar

Bashosh followed up his debut success in good style at Doncaster last time, overcoming a pace bias to land the spoils by half a length (value for extra). He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 91. After all, that looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to further progress. He can extend his winning sequence to three on the way to bigger and better things.

De Mazzaro - 16:53 Redcar

De Mazzaro has been on a roll since joining Tristan Davidson, winning both his starts following an encouraging debut for the yard at Beverley in June. There was plenty to like about his latest victory at Nottingham, digging deep under pressure to get the verdict by a head. He still has untapped potential granted a stiff test at the trip, so there is no reason why he shouldn't give another good account from only 3 lb higher in the weights.


Smart Stat

SWEET BELIEVER - 14:50 Redcar
23% - William Haggas' strike rate in mid season

Recommended bets

Back Sweet Believer @ 1.84/5 in the 14:50 at Redcar
Back Bashosh @ 2.01/1 in the 16:20 at Redcar
Back De Mazzaro @ 6.05/1 in the 16:53 at Redcar

Redcar 5th Aug (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sweet Believer
Delgrey Boy
Give It Some Teddy
Ulshaw Bridge
Pisanello
Mossbawn
Rum Runner
Perfect Swiss
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Redcar 5th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 4.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bashosh
Sea La Rosa
Forza Orta
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Redcar 5th Aug (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 4.53pm

Market rules

Back Lay
De Mazzaro
Rainbows Gift
Gift Of Raaj
Nataleena
Coup De Gold
Spycracker
Yukon
Pepper Street
Pound Off You
Archive
Kiss My Face
Jamil
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips