NAP

Encourageable - 15:50 Redcar

Encourageable was well beaten in Listed company at Sandown last time but the fact he was pitched into such a race gives an indication of the esteem in which he is held. Encourageable had shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up on debut at Doncaster in March and he built on that to get off the mark in a Wolverhampton maiden the following month, showing a good attitude to prevail. An opening handicap mark of 86 looks fair based on that form and Encourageable remains open to improvement after only three starts.

No. 4 (4) Encourageable (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: James Horton

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST

Time To Parley - 15:15 Redcar

Time To Parley didn't make much of an impact in maiden or novice company but she proved more competitive on her handicap debut at Ayr on Monday when beaten less than two lengths in third. Time To Parley kept on nicely at Ayr, leaving the impression that she's capable of striking from this lowly mark. She is bred to be better than a mark of 58 as she is out of a Group 3 winner, and it's likely that she still has more to offer after only four starts.