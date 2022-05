NAP: Sir Titus to strike on return

Sir Titus - 15:55 Redcar

Sir Titus achieved a useful level of form as three-year-old, winning three times and producing an even better effort in defeat when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Nottingham in November. He was beaten just a neck on the last occasion and it was a huge run to go so close given that the thriving winner, Raasel, was completing a five-timer. There is nothing as progressive in this line-up and Sir Titus looks to have plenty in his favour from a 4 lb higher mark if fully wound up for his reappearance.

No. 1 (5) Sir Titus (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Legend of Xanadu looks solid

Legend of Xanadu - 15:20 Redcar

Legend of Xanadu has been kept busy since finishing second on his debut at Pontefract in April and he ran his best race yet when again finding one too good at Hamilton eight days ago. He was beaten just a short head on the last occasion, leaving the impression he might well have won but for hanging right when first asked for his effort. He clearly has the ability to win a race of this nature and today could be the day unless one of the newcomers turns out to be above average.

No. 6 (8) Legend Of Xanadu EXC 1.1 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Stripzee could be underestimated

Stripzee - 14:10 Redcar

Stripzee shaped as if the run would bring her on when fifth at Ripon last time, tiring late on to eventually pass the post five lengths behind the winner. She has been given a chance by the handicapper since and there are other reasons to be hopeful of a better showing with that run under her belt. Indeed, it's well worth pointing out that most of her good runs have come at Redcar, including when beaten just a head from a 2 lb lower mark here in September last year.