Redcar Racing Tips: Prince Achille is a horse to be positive about

Flat racing
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets for Redcar on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Redcar on Monday.

"An opening mark of 61 is very workable and an improved display is forthcoming for an in-form yard..."

NAP: More to come now handicapping

Prince Achille - 14:40 Redcar

Prince Achille has a useful pedigree - is related to several winners - and looks just the type to take off now entering handicaps. He has shown promise in each of his three starts so far, too, but particularly caught the eye on his return from five months off at Newcastle recently.

That was his first start since undergoing a gelding operation and he was seemingly ridden with an eye to the future, not at all given a hard time and looks a sure-fire improver now entering handicaps. An opening mark of 61 is very workable and an improved display is forthcoming for an in-form yard.

NEXT BEST: Al Qaasim unexposed on turf

Al Qaasim - 16:53 Redcar

Al Qaasim cashed in on a much-reduced mark when winning back-to-back handicaps at Southwell earlier this year and he left the impression he is still well treated back on turf at Doncaster last time. That was the first time he wore the headgear and tongue strap together and he saw he race out better than expected having pulled hard in the first half of the race.

He still had plenty to do two furlongs out but stuck to his task well under an inexperienced rider and he has to be of interest now racing from the same mark with Danny Tudhope taking back over in the saddle.

EACH-WAY: Orbaan on a good mark

Orbaan - 15:15 Redcar

This looks a competitive big-field handicap, but Orbaan has plenty of form in stronger events from last season, and he ran well to finish fifth from an 11 lb higher mark in the Lincoln at Doncaster on his first start on the turf last year.

The ground looks set to have some ease in it which will suit him perfectly, and he ran creditably in a four-runner handicap on the all-weather at Newcastle when last seen in December. The return to a more strongly-run race in a bigger field will very much be in his favour and he is well up to winning a race of this nature from his current mark (last win came from 9 lb higher).

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Prince Achille @ 6.05/1 in the 14:40 Redcar
NEXT BEST - Back Al Qaasim @ 3.55/2 in the 16:53 Redcar
EACH WAY - Back Orbaan @ 9.08/1 in the 15:15 Redcar

