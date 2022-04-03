Redcar Racing Tips: Prince Achille is a horse to be positive about

NAP: More to come now handicapping

Prince Achille - 14:40 Redcar

Prince Achille has a useful pedigree - is related to several winners - and looks just the type to take off now entering handicaps. He has shown promise in each of his three starts so far, too, but particularly caught the eye on his return from five months off at Newcastle recently.

That was his first start since undergoing a gelding operation and he was seemingly ridden with an eye to the future, not at all given a hard time and looks a sure-fire improver now entering handicaps. An opening mark of 61 is very workable and an improved display is forthcoming for an in-form yard.

No. 5 (14) Prince Achille SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Jedd O'Keeffe

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST: Al Qaasim unexposed on turf

Al Qaasim - 16:53 Redcar

Al Qaasim cashed in on a much-reduced mark when winning back-to-back handicaps at Southwell earlier this year and he left the impression he is still well treated back on turf at Doncaster last time. That was the first time he wore the headgear and tongue strap together and he saw he race out better than expected having pulled hard in the first half of the race.

He still had plenty to do two furlongs out but stuck to his task well under an inexperienced rider and he has to be of interest now racing from the same mark with Danny Tudhope taking back over in the saddle.

No. 4 (10) Al Qaasim (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

EACH-WAY: Orbaan on a good mark

Orbaan - 15:15 Redcar

This looks a competitive big-field handicap, but Orbaan has plenty of form in stronger events from last season, and he ran well to finish fifth from an 11 lb higher mark in the Lincoln at Doncaster on his first start on the turf last year.

The ground looks set to have some ease in it which will suit him perfectly, and he ran creditably in a four-runner handicap on the all-weather at Newcastle when last seen in December. The return to a more strongly-run race in a bigger field will very much be in his favour and he is well up to winning a race of this nature from his current mark (last win came from 9 lb higher).