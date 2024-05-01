Redcar Racing Tips: Never Ending story

A Redcar Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Redcar Nap - 15:17- Back Showalong

No. 1 (8) Showalong EXC 1.02 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

Soft-ground-lover SHOWALONG ran well in a better handicap than this when second at Pontefract last time and the handicapper has taken a big chance leaving him on the same perch considering he won off a 5 lb higher mark just a year ago.

Showalong has already tasted course success, too, so he's a solid option ahead of the improving King of The Jungle who is only 2 lb higher than for his recent Catterick win.

Redcar Next Best - 15:52 - Back Never Ending

No. 2 (4) Never Ending (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 86

Group 2 winner Arizona's sister NEVER ENDING was going the right way prior to an excusable final run for John & Thady Gosden and she still looks well treated, so she's the one to beat despite carrying a big weight.

With this testing ground unlikely to be a problem, Never Ending is worth backing now making her debut for another excellent stable (who won the race last year).