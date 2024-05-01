- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: David Allan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 11lbs
- OR: 62
Redcar Racing Tips: Never Ending story
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Redcar on Thursday.
A Redcar Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Cieren Fallon
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 86
Redcar Nap - 15:17- Back Showalong
Soft-ground-lover SHOWALONG ran well in a better handicap than this when second at Pontefract last time and the handicapper has taken a big chance leaving him on the same perch considering he won off a 5 lb higher mark just a year ago.
Showalong has already tasted course success, too, so he's a solid option ahead of the improving King of The Jungle who is only 2 lb higher than for his recent Catterick win.
Redcar Next Best - 15:52 - Back Never Ending
Group 2 winner Arizona's sister NEVER ENDING was going the right way prior to an excusable final run for John & Thady Gosden and she still looks well treated, so she's the one to beat despite carrying a big weight.
With this testing ground unlikely to be a problem, Never Ending is worth backing now making her debut for another excellent stable (who won the race last year).
