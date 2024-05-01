Tony Calvin Tips

Redcar Racing Tips: Never Ending story

Redcar
There is racing at Redcar on Thursday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Redcar on Thursday.

  • A Redcar Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Redcar Nap - 15:17- Back Showalong

    Soft-ground-lover SHOWALONG ran well in a better handicap than this when second at Pontefract last time and the handicapper has taken a big chance leaving him on the same perch considering he won off a 5 lb higher mark just a year ago.

    Showalong has already tasted course success, too, so he's a solid option ahead of the improving King of The Jungle who is only 2 lb higher than for his recent Catterick win.

    Redcar Next Best - 15:52 - Back Never Ending

    Group 2 winner Arizona's sister NEVER ENDING was going the right way prior to an excusable final run for John & Thady Gosden and she still looks well treated, so she's the one to beat despite carrying a big weight.

    With this testing ground unlikely to be a problem, Never Ending is worth backing now making her debut for another excellent stable (who won the race last year).

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

