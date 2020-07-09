Racing Only... Bettor: Tips from our experts on a big weekend of Group 1 action

Newmarket - Friday

14:25 - Duchess of Cambridge Stakes

Kevin: "Dandalla was very good at Royal Ascot and the opposition will have to take a step up here. More Beautiful was disappointing last time out. The step up to 6f should suit but it will take a fair one to beat the favourite. "

Gary: "Ghaaliya would be of interest for me. She is a Frankel filly who won well first time out."

15:00 - Bet365 Trophy

Caroline: "I thought Themaxwecan ran a great race at Ascot and should be bang there."

Kevin: "This is a simple one for me. Kings Advice disappointed in the Betfair Northumberland Plate but we have seen Mark Johnston horses bounce back after a bad run and I am prepared to give him one more chance."

15:35 - Bet365 Handicap

Kevin: "You can see why Kipps is favourite but the one I like is Global Storm. I really liked what he did at Newmarket two starts ago and you can see he is learning on the job. He was a bit raw at Royal Ascot and I get the impression that there is more to come from him."

16:10 - Falmouth Stakes

Kevin: "Nazeef is the horse that is on the way up. Terebellum is short enough in the betting but that would be the only thing against her. At the prices I would give another chance to One Master. She was unlucky in this race last year and I would be hopeful she will give a good account of herself."

Caroline: "I agree with Kevin. She ran a good race at Ascot and she will be hard to beat."

Curragh - Friday

19:45 - Sky Bet Ebor Trial Handicap

Caroline: "Mirann impressed us all at Gowran Park. He has to step up in class now with the likes of Max Dynamite and Latrobe in the field but we are hopeful he will run a big race."

Kevin: "Verimli is always a horse that I have liked. He can take a little bit of a hold in his races and he didn't get much luck at the Curragh last time out. I think he has the ability to make a Melbourne Cup further down the line, but he has to begin to put it all together."

Newmarket - Saturday

15:00 - Superlative Stakes

Kevin: "Ventura Tormenta is a horse that I bred so this will be very interesting viewing for me. Hudson River very much caught the eye first time out and is certainly bred for the job. For me it would be hard to have a bullish opinion, but I know where my interest will lie if Ventura Tormenta lines up."

Caroline: "It will be interesting to see if Hudson River can back up from the Curragh. The one I like is King Zain. He's won over the trip and I wouldn't be surprised if he stepped up here."

15:35 - July Cup

Caroline: "This is one of my favourite races. Golden Horde is so uncomplicated and has so much speed. I would love to see Hello Youmzain back up his performance from Ascot."

Gary: "I'll be sticking with Golden Horde. He is in the right hands with Clive Cox."

Kevin: I think the key piece of form is the Diamond Jubilee. This is a sharper test of speed than the race at Ascot and I would be hopeful that Sceptical will be able to reverse the form. He is a very good moving, well balanced horse and should handle the undulations. Frankie Dettori will know the horse a bit better now and I can see him riding him with a bit more confidence and playing him late.

16:10 - Bunbury Cup

Caroline: I like Mutamaasik in what is a wide-open race. Kevin: The one I sided with is Arigato. He started from a low base but has really come forward. The trip seems to suit him well & he has won twice at the track.

Ascot - Saturday

15:15 - The Summer Mile

Kevin: I would probably take Mohaather on. You would be a brave person to call him an unlucky loser at Ascot. San Donato is one that I liked as a two-year-old. He is coming back after a year off but could be one to take a chance on.

Caroline: Skardu is a consistent type. Both the trainer and jockey are in great form and I can see him running a big race.

Dundalk - Sunday

17:30 - Ballysax Stakes

Monarch Of Egypt is a fascinating entry in this race & would be a fascinating contender if running.

Deauville, France - Sunday

Prix Jean Prat

Kevin: "I'd have no doubt that the trip will be no problem for Pinatubo. He is still a very good horse, and this looks a great opportunity to get back to winning ways."

Caroline: "I would love to see him (Pinatubo) redeem himself. He is well able to take his racing and will take a lot of beating here."

